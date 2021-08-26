Elvis Presley: Paul McCartney criticizes King for wrongly singing Yesterday lyrics

The Beatles and Elvis Presley were the most popular acts of the 60s and 70s. Elvis Presley was aware of The Fab Four’s fame and could not help but cover one of their songs. Elvis performed Yesterday, a 1965 song by the band on June 1, 1970. However, he made some adjustments. SCROLL DOWN to LISTEN TO ELVIS PRESLEY’S VERSION of YESTERDAY

Elvis played Yesterday almost flawlessly when he performed it, but he decided to alter the last verse. Sir Paul McCartney told the story on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2002. He said, "I heard Elvis do that Yesterday." That [version] of the song was new to me, and I had to hear it. He gets the lyrics wrong! Paul said, "It happened during his flaky phase," which refers to Elvis' labored last years in which he gained weight and drank more.

Paul revealed then the problem he faced with Elvis' track. He said, "I'm telling you the words. He gets the last verse wrong. The thing is, these men always… The thing these guys always do is… Elvis, along with a bunch of other guys who covered the story, said: "I must have done something wrong." It's almost like they don't admit it!

Elvis has covered Hey Jude many times over the years during his Las Vegas performances, and it became a regular part of his shows. He also covered George Harrison‘s Something. The iconic song was performed by Harrison during the 1973 Aloha From Hawaii concert. Also, the King played Get Back from Let It Be, which was released by the Fab Four. He didn’t cover all of the song but he did take parts and put them in his track Little Sister during his Las Vegas shows in 1970.

Elvis Presley and The Beatles met once in person when Elvis visited Graceland, California with the Liverpudlians in 1965. Although the band had grown up admiring Elvis, they struggled to find words to communicate with him. Elvis finally broke the silence by saying, “If you guys just sit there and stare me in the face, then I’m going to bed.” Paul was inspired by Elvis’s purchase of a bass guitar and jumped into action. His comment was: “It was an excellent conversation piece for me. We just sat and enjoyed each other’s company and could talk about the bass. SOURCE

