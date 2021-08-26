Enjoy a 60% Discount on your lifetime Babbel subscription Language-learning App

TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning is on sale for PS145.10 as of Aug. 26, saving you 60% on list price.

Most of us who speak only one language have always wanted to learn a second one, but have never taken the necessary initiative to make it happen. Formal, structured classes are just too time-consuming and don’t make learning enjoyable. That’s why language learning apps have skyrocketed in popularity.

If you’re serious about adding another language to your skill set, one of the best ways you can do that is with a lifetime subscription to Babbel. Babbel is the most popular language learning app in the world. You can brush up or learn new languages from scratch whenever you like. The app has been rated 4.5 stars by thousands of Android and iOS users, and more than 10 million people worldwide have downloaded it. Babbel makes learning enjoyable. Babbel makes learning fun, not just repetition of vocabulary words.

Babbel provides multiple ways to learn a language. These include podcasts, games and videos as well as lessons. Babbel uses grammatical concepts that are common to your native language. They also skip the use of mutual words, which helps streamline learning. You can also hear the voices of real native speakers, each with a different accent. This allows you to refine your pronunciation and listen to how they sound.

You can get 10,000 hours of quality language education every year with a Babbel lifetime subscription. It usually costs over PS300, but for a limited time, new users can take advantage of a massive price drop and sign up for only PS145.10.

