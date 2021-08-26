Every Sky Q viewer should have this accessory Lowest price ever

Sky Q is constantly adding features to the set-top box. These include shortcuts that allow you to jump to favourite movies, and landing pages dedicated to sporting events and hit shows. This boxset includes clips, news, and boxsets that include the most important telly events such as the Euros 2020 tournament and Love Island.

These features are available only to Sky Q Voice Remote users. The Sky Q Voice Remote is a must-have accessory that unlocks many amazing features. Simply hold down the Voice button (denoted by a microphone icon) and say the name.

It saves you a lot of time than typing on the keyboard with all Sky Q remotes. Although this is a good idea, it’s not ideal. You have to tap the button four times in order to enter an “s”.

Even better, any Sky Q Voice Remote user can say “What should you watch?” For inspiration. Based on your past viewings, this feature offers suggestions for new films and box sets. You should note that the Sky Q does not have voice recognition capabilities. The suggestions will be based solely on your viewing history. Any member of your household can use the Sky Q Voice Remote to get the same suggestion.