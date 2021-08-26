Every Sky Q viewer should have this accessory Lowest price ever

Sky Q is constantly adding features to the set-top box. These include shortcuts that allow you to jump to favourite movies, and landing pages dedicated to sporting events and hit shows. This boxset includes clips, news, and boxsets that include the most important telly events such as the Euros 2020 tournament and Love Island.
These features are available only to Sky Q Voice Remote users. The Sky Q Voice Remote is a must-have accessory that unlocks many amazing features. Simply hold down the Voice button (denoted by a microphone icon) and say the name.
It saves you a lot of time than typing on the keyboard with all Sky Q remotes. Although this is a good idea, it’s not ideal. You have to tap the button four times in order to enter an “s”.
Even better, any Sky Q Voice Remote user can say “What should you watch?” For inspiration. Based on your past viewings, this feature offers suggestions for new films and box sets. You should note that the Sky Q does not have voice recognition capabilities. The suggestions will be based solely on your viewing history. Any member of your household can use the Sky Q Voice Remote to get the same suggestion.
If you do have Sky Q Mini boxes in other rooms of the house, your suggestions may change depending on the content that has been viewed on the box, as opposed to your main set-top box. If younger viewers have Sky Q Mini boxes in their rooms, you can expect lots of Cartoon Network and CiTV shows in the landing page. You can find more information at www.citiTV.com.
Sky previously provided its Sky Q Voice Remote free of charge to certain customers. Although these promotions are occasionally offered, they no longer exist at this time. New Sky Q subscribers will receive the Voice Remote, but those with the satellite box may have an older version, which has a button or no buttons.
Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the cost of the Sky Q Voice Remote in half as part of a new summer sale. The Sky Q Voice Remote is normally priced at PS34.99. Now, it’s only PS17.99. This is the best price Amazon UK has ever offered. In the past, you couldn’t expect to get a better price than PS19.99 for a short-term sale.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 11:42:07 +10000