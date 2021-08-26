“Faultless”: These are the most reliable vehicles on the market. does your vehicle rank?

Lexus was the top-ranked brand in reliability with a remarkable score of 98.7 per cent.

The Lexus NX SUV hybrid was the most highly rated, and the UX smaller model came in fourth.

A total of 98.4 percent was scored for all its cars.

These were quickly followed by Dacia (97.3%) in second place, Hyundai (97.1%) in joint third, Suzuki (97.1%) in joint fourth and Mini (97.0%) in joint fifth.

