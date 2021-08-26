“Faultless”: These are the most reliable vehicles on the market. does your vehicle rank?

After 16,000 owners of UK cars shared their experiences with the What Car? survey, we have identified which vehicles are most reliable and less reliable. Reliability Survey. This analysis included 178 models of 30 brands. It also considered cars that were nearly new and vehicles up to 5 years old.
Lexus was the top-ranked brand in reliability with a remarkable score of 98.7 per cent.
The Lexus NX SUV hybrid was the most highly rated, and the UX smaller model came in fourth.
A total of 98.4 percent was scored for all its cars.
These were quickly followed by Dacia (97.3%) in second place, Hyundai (97.1%) in joint third, Suzuki (97.1%) in joint fourth and Mini (97.0%) in joint fifth.
With an average reliability score of 96.6 percent, hybrids are rated the best-performing car type.
The owners were asked if their vehicle had experienced any problems in the last 12 months. They also provided details about the time and cost of repairs.
One fifth of the over 16,000 respondents had had a problem with their vehicle in the last year. 85 percent of these faults were fixed free of cost.
Seven percent of motorists paid between PS101-PS500 for repairs, and two percent spent more than PS1500 in order to have their vehicle back on the road.
One third of the cars could still be driven and had their problems fixed in a matter of hours. 25 percent were unable to drive but required more than one week for repairs.
What Car? Editor Steve Huntingford stated: “The UK’s used vehicle market is thriving, so it is even more crucial that consumers know the reliability of which models.
Our latest research also showed that high prices are not always an indicator of reliability. In fact, some of the best-respected cars in Britain are those with low price tags.
The shocking 59.7 per cent rating for the Nissan X-Trail large SUV was among all cars that were tested.
39% of X-Trail users reported at least 1 fault.
24 percent of repairs cost more than PS1500, a third required less than one day and 24 percent needed more time to repair.
A reviewer said that the car is a beautiful vehicle when everything works as it should. In my case, it was the second week.
The study found that luxury SUVs scored the lowest in class, with an average rating of 88.8 per cent.
Porsche Macan managed to break the trends, with a respectable 97.9%.
With a score of 72.1 percent, the Land Rover Discovery was awarded the lowest overall score.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021 22.04:50 +0000