Quantcast
25.7 C
United States of America
Thursday, August 26, 2021
type here...
Technology

Fire TVs can help you beat the rush of shopping by offering 40% off Stick

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

SAVE 40%: The Fire Stick 4K is on sale for PS29.99 in Amazon’s End of Summer Sale, saving you PS20 on list price.

Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means we can expect absolutely loads of deals on everything from 4K TVs to laptops in the coming months. This prospect is exciting for some people, but not everyone is pumped about this busy shopping season.

- Advertisement -

Amazon’s End of Summer sale is a great way to save even if you avoid Black Friday. You can still find great deals but it is much more relaxed.

The Fire Stick 4K is on sale for PS29.99 in Amazon’s End of Summer Sale, saving you PS20 on list price. This is the same price as last year’s Black Friday, so you know you’re getting a good price on a seriously popular device. All streaming sticks from Amazon are now at Black Friday prices.

Let us help you choose the right streaming device for you. No matter which option you choose, you will get a fantastic price ahead of the Black Friday rush.

Save 40% on the Fire TV Stick 4K

Credit to Amazon

Browse related content:

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 06:22.35 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUK homeowners who are holidaymakers could earn a weekly income of ‘PS3,000’ if they Tips to help you choose the perfect property
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks