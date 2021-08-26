Fire TVs can help you beat the rush of shopping by offering 40% off Stick

SAVE 40%: The Fire Stick 4K is on sale for PS29.99 in Amazon’s End of Summer Sale, saving you PS20 on list price.

Black Friday is just around the corner, and that means we can expect absolutely loads of deals on everything from 4K TVs to laptops in the coming months. This prospect is exciting for some people, but not everyone is pumped about this busy shopping season.

Amazon’s End of Summer sale is a great way to save even if you avoid Black Friday. You can still find great deals but it is much more relaxed.

The Fire Stick 4K is on sale for PS29.99 in Amazon’s End of Summer Sale, saving you PS20 on list price. This is the same price as last year’s Black Friday, so you know you’re getting a good price on a seriously popular device. All streaming sticks from Amazon are now at Black Friday prices.

Let us help you choose the right streaming device for you. No matter which option you choose, you will get a fantastic price ahead of the Black Friday rush.

