Fortnite hosts a Martin Luther King Experience

Fortnite announced March Through Time in partnership with Time Magazine.

This experience takes place in Washington DC where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the famous I Have a Dream speech nearly 60 years ago.

Explore March Through Time allows you to listen in its entirety and see museum-style areas that provide historical details about the US civil right movement.

It’s both surprising and disturbing to see Fishstick, Fishstick, and co. participating in an event like this. This is not the first time Fortnite hosts serious content. Fortnite’s Party Royale no-combat mode broadcasted a number of programs last year on fighting racism and voter suppression.

Time Magazine employed several creators for the mode and asked contributions from both the DuSable Museum of African American History as well the Estate of Martin Luther King Jr.

You’ll earn a cosmetic spray called “D.C.’63” in the game if you spend time exploring this new experience. It can be found with the island code 3815-8892-143 or by using the March Through Time tile from the Discover Menu.