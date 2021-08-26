Games with Gold September COUNTDOWN Xbox games are free, including Chaosbane

Microsoft has confirmed that four more games will be available to download for free during the month of September via the Games with Gold programme.

Today’s announcement included the complete lineup, which was led by Warhammer Chaosbane for Xbox One.

Chaosbane, one of the newest titles featured in Games with Gold for this year’s edition, is set prior to the Age of Sigmar. It includes elements of hack and slash RPG.

The 2018 version is often compared with Diablo, a light-version of the game. You will be fighting the forces Chaos to protect the world against mad gods.

Chaosbane offers both single and multi-player online or offline cooperative play where players can play as heroes.

You have four options for character types, and you can use some of the strongest artifacts from the Old World to defeat a wide range of enemies.