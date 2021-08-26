Here are 5 tips on how and when to build a recruiting team

The success of any business depends on its people. This goes well beyond founders. It is crucial to know when and how to create a great recruiting team to help a company reach the highest level of success. Today’s talent wars make hiring even harder.

In the very beginning, the founder and co-founders likely make up or bring in the very early team. The company must grow quickly if they are successful in creating a product or service that is popular. Other demands are placed on founders when the company needs to grow. They can’t be sole, or chief recruiters.

1. When to Hire Help

The founder or CEO is the first to be involved in virtually everything. This includes identifying the leaders. Because they are experts on the products or services, the founder or CEO is likely to be the best salesperson for the company. The chief marketer also has a lot of expertise because they have the vision.

The demands on CEOs and founders eventually become so overwhelming that it is impossible for them to be in charge of hiring. It is a good idea to have a recruiter on staff if the hiring process takes more than 25% of the CEO’s attention. You also need to hire help if you have no way of bringing in additional staff members. Modern Treasury was able to do this. Because the founders wanted to grow their engineering team, they hired me. There was no way for them to track applicants through the hiring process.

2. You need to have experience but you also need to be nimble.

Experience is essential for the first recruiter. They are responsible for finding candidates and documenting the process. This will help ensure your company sticks to an efficient and proven process, no matter how many people you hire each month.

Startups still require all hands on deck, but the head of recruitment must also be available to help with the smaller tasks. If necessary, hire someone to help the candidate arrange travel.

3. Be consistent.

After your company establishes a successful recruiting strategy, make sure it is maintained. For example, a recruiting process might specify who is interviewed for which roles. You could also specify which questions are asked by each interviewer. This will give you a complete picture of your candidate so that interviewers do not waste their time answering the same questions. If the process is well followed, a strong process will only be of value.

4. Don’t overload your recruiter.

If the founder or CEO hires an outstanding head of recruiting, it’s possible they will think “glad that was done.” This isn’t the case. It is not. The person who takes on the task of recruiting will soon become overwhelmed, just like the founder or CEO.

The head recruiter shouldn’t spend too much time on scheduling interviews and making travel arrangements. The job of a recruitment coordinator is to manage this stuff, so that the recruiter can concentrate on more important issues like finding qualified candidates, creating interview questions, and researching compensation.

Your company needs are met by the head of recruiting. Missed interviews or missed meeting with interviewers can cause candidates to get stuck in their pipeline.

A recruitment coordinator is required for any company that hires more than 5 people per month.

5. Look outside.

It is not easy to find top talent for specific roles such as vice-president and higher. To help you find the best talent for specialized and high-ranking roles, consider hiring an external recruiting agency. Your outside recruiters should be held accountable for your success.

If they can bring in viable candidates, outside agencies are a good option. If they bring in too many candidates who don’t fit your criteria, it doesn’t make them as effective. You can hold outside agencies accountable for their success in recruiting, probably tied to the compensation.

