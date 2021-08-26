Quantcast
Here are the top ten most-popular UK road trips. This summer, drive! Check out the full list

Euro Car Parts recently conducted a survey asking 2,000 UK drivers to choose the best UK roads trips. A third of UK motorists plan to travel further this summer for their holiday getaways. The public has revealed which British roads they are most interested in, with the classic Scottish drive taking top spot.

The Yorkshire Circuit is the fifth-ranked option. It covers 101 miles and takes drivers from York, Leeds, Robin Hood’s Bay, and Leeds.

Helen Robinson, Euro Car Parts’ Corporate Communications Director, stated: “Road trips can be an excellent choice for UK holidays, and you don’t need to be a fanatic about cars to enjoy them!”

Road trips are an excellent way to experience the very best of what the UK has on offer, from discovering new and interesting attractions to breathtaking scenery along the coast to the Scottish Highlands and the Devon and Cornwall Coast.

A third of Welsh citizens preferred The Dragon’s Spine (29%) which takes you coast-to-coast through Snowdonia and The Brecon Beacons.

These are the most popular UK roads trips

1. North Coast 500 (31%) 516 Miles

2. Ben Nevis to Isle of Skye (29%) – 91 miles

3. Atlantic Highway (27%) – 125 Miles

4. Ullswater-Windermere (25%) – 37 Miles

5. The Yorkshire Circuit (23%) 101 Miles

6. Snowdonia-Angelsey (20%), 64 miles

7. Brecon Beacons, South Wales Coast: (20%), 168 Miles

8. Snake Pass and Peak District (19%), 56 miles

9. The Dragon’s Spine (19%), 180 Miles

10. The Causeway Coastal Route (19%), 127 Miles

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 01:50:47 +0000

