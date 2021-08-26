How to Write a Book To Build Your Brand

August

As of 2018, 74% of adults have read at least one book in the past year. Do you identify with them? Are you one of them?

Many people would like to write books, but few ever do. There are many reasons why you might not be able to write a book.

Publishing a book is a great way to grow your business. I can speak from my personal experience that book publishing brought me many opportunities, such as speaking gigs in the five-figure range, new prospects and followers, industry trust, authority, market positioning, and even credibility.

Five books in Amazon, my first novel So You Think You Could Write!, in 5 years. I honestly can’t imagine my life without them.

Five reasons why writing a book can help build your brand

You probably think: How can there be any competition when there are so many books?

The number of books on the marketplace is not surprising. In the first 7 months of 2021, more than 1.5 million new book titles were released. This is a lot of competition.

Instead of feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of books on offer, consider it as a matter of supply and need. Because consumers are insatiable for content during these times of social distancing, there is a lot of books on the market.

Print book sales in the U.S. grew by 8.2% in 2020, the highest year-over-year number since 2010. Ebook sales also saw phenomenal growth, totaling around 191 million U.S. sales in 2020.

This is great news! Content is in high demand. Now is the right time to start thinking about publishing a book. If you’re interested in writing a book, it is possible.

1. 1.Become an industry expert

A book can be a great way to show your expertise and put your money where it matters. In a survey of entrepreneurial authors, 86% said their business grew after publishing a book.

Books can and should be part of your content marketing strategy on various topics within your business to establish yourself as an expert.

2. 2. Increase your following

Everybody has a story, and when a book resonates with readers, they are more likely to feel connected to the writer.

It’s no surprise that these readers will become your followers to learn more about your brand and the next book.

3. Respect and build consumer trust

The misinformation crisis of 2020 sent consumer trust in brands and businesses spiraling to an all-time low.

You can’t make a 60k word book that is packed with personal insights from the industry. Consumers know this.

This is why books have such authority. They make it easier for your customers to believe what you say, even though they may not have read the book.

They are proud that you took the effort and time to create one.

4. To reach more people, you can add marketing channels

You will have many opportunities to create buzz about the book launch, and boost your email list.

Marketing doesn’t end there.

New channels will be available that you didn’t know existed. You’ll also be able cross-marketing with book sales and brand sale. Additionally, your author profile will allow you to publish content and backlinks on Amazon and Goodreads. This is a great benefit for SEO.

5. Get more online exposure and speak at more gigs

Publication of one or more books may lead to an invitation for speaking events.

Conferencing

Author panels

Podcasts

Event virtual

Radio interviews

Talk Shows

You will be more likely to get featured as a guest blogger or consultant, and you can also have other opportunities related to writing.

Do you want to create your brand using a book?

Publishing a book should not be considered an easy task.

It’s a serious time commitment, and it can also be costly after you pay the editor, layout and formatting designer, cover artist, and other fees associated with self-publishing and marketing.

These costs can be justified to create a high-quality professional book. Any subpar book will affect your reputation and could cost you the opportunity we mentioned earlier.

There are many ways you can reduce the stress of writing a book. You might think about hiring a ghostwriter who will take your ideas and create the book. This way, the entire process can be left in the hands of professionals. You can choose to hire or write your book by yourself, but the important thing is to know that it is now.

