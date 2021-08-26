Is Tyron Woodley’s UFC-fighting power applicable to boxing? Make your debut against Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will face YouTube star Jake Paul in an eight-round boxing match on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Showtime will broadcast the bout and four other undercard fights starting at 8 pm. ET

Woodley is 39 and will fight in his first professional boxing bout. Woodley was removed from UFC after a fourth consecutive defeat in March 2021. He stated that he plans to “box multiple fights” now.

“This is an opportunity for me to sprint into the boxing lane, but also I’m preparing accordingly,” Woodley told ESPN . “I prepare as if I were fighting Canelo Alvarez. “I’m doing it like this right now.”

Woodley claims he is a “boxer-in-a-wrestler’s body” but he does not have any boxing training. Woodley was a NCAA Division I wrestling champion at Missouri and was a two-time All-American as well as defending his Big 12 title.

Woodley worked for Eric Brown since 2008, when he was a regular at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club, Los Angeles. He has also instructed many champions, including Manny Pacquiao, and James Toney. Brown recorded 10 knockdowns for Woodley during his UFC career. This is tied for third in UFC history, despite Woodley appearing in just 16 fights and winning five knockout/technical victories.

UFC WELTERWEIGHTS KO/TKO WINS IN DIVISION Matt Brown 12 Thiago Alves 8. Vicente Luque 8. Li Jingliang 7. Matt Hughes 6. Robbie Lawler 6. Anthony Johnson 6. Jake Ellenberger 6. Jorge Masvidal 6. Tyron Woodley 5.

Paul’s meteoric rise in fighting sports can Woodley stop it? This is a close look at his preparation for the fight.

Power of knockout

Although he has yet to fight in boxing, Woodley’s unquestionable power will make him more dangerous than his previous adversaries (YouTuber AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, and Ben Askren, UFC fighter).

Woodley’s knockout record is 7-2 with a pair one-punch wins. Woodley defeated Robbie Lawler to win the UFC Welterweight Title in July 2016. He then used his right hook and a perfect-placed right hand against Josh Koscheck to defeat him in November 2013.

[Embedded content]

[Embedded content]

Woodley is looking to harness this power in the ring Sunday night. He will need to adapt to fully-wrapped 10-ounce gloves instead of the UFC’s four-ounce gloves.

Floyd Mayweather was his trainer

Woodley also enlisted the help of Floyd Mayweather Jr. to prepare for his fight with Paul.

On June 6, Mayweather fought Paul’s older brother, Jake Paul, in an exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather said before that bout he would help train Woodley, and that happened in July, as evidenced by Woodley’s Instagram account.

Woodley told ESPN that he has been friends with Floyd for some time. You guys can look back — Floyd was supposed to be my trainer, but everyone has seen the events with Logan, his fight, and the interactions they had in Miami. To be truthful, I believe he would have assisted me regardless. He seemed to have a greater interest in me than just the Instagram. Not for one ‘1-2’. “He said that he was committed to you and his team.

Woodley also reportedly sought training from former super middleweight and light heavyweight champion Andre Ward, though it is unclear if that happened.

Jake Paul does not see Woodley as an imminent threat

Paul is certain that Woodley has been the best fighter he’s ever faced. He is not considered a threat.

Paul has predicted he will knock out Woodley and told MMAJunkie he is “exposing the UFC a bit with their striking capabilities.” Paul knocked out Askren in his latest fight, though Askren was more renowned as a wrestler and appeared in the UFC for just three fights, losing two of them.

[Embedded content]

Paul stated in the interview that boxers were more efficient and precise than other athletes, as well as more conservative when it comes to their energy. It’s a totally different game, which many people don’t understand. People take the fight at face value. “He’s going to my territory and, as insane as that sounds, I’m much more skilled than him in boxing – even though we’ve been doing this for five times as many years.”

