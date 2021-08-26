It’s not worth throwing away. You can use these empty boxes to make hundreds of dollars

Bomberman 64 The Second Attack, which is valued at PS309 is the second-most valuable empty game box.

The third-most valuable SNES RPG EarthBound is priced at PS250.

ClayFighter for Nintendo 64: Sculptor’s Cut takes the top honors in terms of manuals.

This manual alone is worth an incredible PS444.

Stunt Racer 64 is second in value at PS170. The manual for PS2 horror classic Rule of Rose is third, and is worth PS128.

The study was conducted by Casino.org, and it’s important to point out the research looks at versions of games released in the US.

