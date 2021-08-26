Linda Thompson and Elvis: Linda Thompson were moved by the ‘beautiful photo’ of them with The King WATCH

She may have dated Elvis Presley almost 50 years ago, but Linda Thompson still looks back fondly on her four-year romance with The King of Rock and Roll. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she reposted a photo of herself and The King. It was originally posted on an account dedicated to their relationship between 1972-1976. Linda captioned it: “Since it’s Throwback Thursday, and I was so moved by this beautiful presentation @elvis_and_linda_gram – I had to re-post it!”

Linda said: Linda, thank you for your great work on the blog & all that you have posted! Your love and loyalty …” are greatly appreciated.

The slideshow features Elvis performing For The Good Times. The lyrics reflect their relationship.

It read, “But I remember all the great times we shared. We shared the love, laughter and fun.

My heart is crying out for you tonight, my dear. You are missed and my heart longs for you.

