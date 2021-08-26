Linda Thompson and Elvis: Linda Thompson were moved by the ‘beautiful photo’ of them with The King WATCH

She may have dated Elvis Presley almost 50 years ago, but Linda Thompson still looks back fondly on her four-year romance with The King of Rock and Roll. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she reposted a photo of herself and The King. It was originally posted on an account dedicated to their relationship between 1972-1976. Linda captioned it: “Since it’s Throwback Thursday, and I was so moved by this beautiful presentation @elvis_and_linda_gram – I had to re-post it!”
Linda said: Linda, thank you for your great work on the blog & all that you have posted! Your love and loyalty …” are greatly appreciated.
The slideshow features Elvis performing For The Good Times. The lyrics reflect their relationship.
It read, “But I remember all the great times we shared. We shared the love, laughter and fun.
My heart is crying out for you tonight, my dear. You are missed and my heart longs for you.
These photos include Elvis and Linda out on the streets, at events and in karate classes.
Linda also made tribute to Elvis Week by sharing photographs of her at the funeral in August 1977.
Linda desired a normal, more peaceful life after the couple split up around Christmas 1976.
The two remained close friends throughout Elvis’ last year. Ginger Alden, The King’s final girlfriend, was the one who discovered Elvis’ body following a heart attack.
Linda said, “We shared our lives at Graceland in California and on the road traveling. We held one another’s hands, shared our secrets, laughed, and loved deeply.
“This is someone that you will never forget… God Rest his Beautiful Soul.”
In another blog, she thanked The King’s followers, writing “Elvis would have been astonished and staggered to learn that he was still loved & remembered all these many years later…”
Thank you for your support of his music and legacy.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021 21:09 00 +0000