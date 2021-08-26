Majestic Root brings England the advantage

England scored 423-8 against India, an advantage of 345 at stumps, on the second day of the third Test. Captain Joe Root again was the star as he reached his sixth century and third series in a row. Dawid Malan (70), also achieved a half-century upon his return to the side.
Sam Drury, Emerald Headingley
Last updated: 26/08/21 06:38pm
Joe Root was the 23-year-old Test captain who continued his remarkable form to aid England win their third Test against India.
Root was the captain of England’s sixth Test century. He reached it from 124 runs. Root also looked exceptional in an innings where each England top 4 player passed 50. Root added half-centuries to Haseeb Hameed (68), and Rory Burns (61).
Jasprit Bumrah eventually dismissed him for 121 late in the afternoon, but the crowd at Emerald Headingley stood up to cheer him from his home and England had now surpassed 300.
Ending the day at 423-8, the home team was ahead by 345 runs. They will try to score a few more runs on the second day before getting into India’s bowlers again. The tourists are going to need a tremendous effort to win the game.
More information to come…
Day three of the Third Test between England & India will be aired live on Friday, 10.15am ET via Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 17:48:46 (+0000).