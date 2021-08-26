Majestic Root brings England the advantage

Joe Root was the fifth Test century winner for England in 2021. England continues to dominate Test cricket.

Joe Root was the 23-year-old Test captain who continued his remarkable form to aid England win their third Test against India.

- Advertisement -

Root was the captain of England’s sixth Test century. He reached it from 124 runs. Root also looked exceptional in an innings where each England top 4 player passed 50. Root added half-centuries to Haseeb Hameed (68), and Rory Burns (61).

Jasprit Bumrah eventually dismissed him for 121 late in the afternoon, but the crowd at Emerald Headingley stood up to cheer him from his home and England had now surpassed 300.

Ending the day at 423-8, the home team was ahead by 345 runs. They will try to score a few more runs on the second day before getting into India’s bowlers again. The tourists are going to need a tremendous effort to win the game.

Test hundred No 23 for Joe Root, a sixth this year, and a second at his home ground Joe Root’s Test Hundred No. 23: A sixth at this year’s home ground and another at the test hundred

More information to come…

- Advertisement -

Day three of the Third Test between England & India will be aired live on Friday, 10.15am ET via Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.