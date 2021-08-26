Man Utd makes Yves Bissouma a transfer ‘enquiry to provide Arsenal and Liverpool Competition

My information says that Arsenal, Liverpool and United have inquired about how much it would be to sign him.

Brighton is not looking to sell, but they are hoping to prolong Bissouma’s contract.

Castles said: “I think it’s becoming a bit more difficult for clubs bidding for Bissouma because Brighton are cash-rich at the moment following the sale of Ben White. They don’t need to take it to invest it in areas they are targeting which are left-back and centre-forward.

“I have heard that Bissouma has been in discussions about increasing his salary, extending his contract and keeping him on the team for at least another season.”

Solskjaer, United’s boss said that he didn’t expect much business to be done before the deadline next Tuesday.

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 09:17:08 GMT +0000