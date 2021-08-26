Quantcast
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Minecraft is getting better mountains

By Newslanes Media
The same thing happened to the rivers of Experimental Snapshot 4. Now it is time to give Minecraft’s massive terrain generation overhaul a try. Experimental Snapshot 5 is now available in beta. It includes some notable improvements to help make mountaintops more distinct and give swamps more lifelike appearances.

As players get used to the Bedrock beta, mountains now have more distinct peaks. The average size of the peak and mountain biomes is now slightly larger, with peaks generally being slightly higher than in previous snapshots. This addresses an issue that was not intended.

This snapshot shows that swamps are less likely to spawn in the inland, which means you won’t often see them dumping murky water into oceans. You’ll see rivers integrating more naturally into swamps. Additionally, you will also notice trees spawning slightly in deeper waters, which makes swamps appear a little less scattered overall. This is, again, an ‘experimental’ snapshot – which means that these changes may look very different by the time they hit the full game at the 1.18 release date.

For now, these versions offer an early look at what the devs are hoping to accomplish, and you can get full details on what’s new on the official site.

For more sandbox games, you can dig in at that link.

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021 23.43:39 +0000

