NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo is favored to join LA Lakers, if Memphis Grizzlies purchase him

If the Memphis Grizzlies buy Rajon Rondo, he will likely join the LA Lakers as a 2019 NBA champ and Four-Time All-Star Rajon Roondo.

The LA Clippers traded Rondo earlier in August. He had played just 18 games since March’s deadline and only started one game. The Memphis Grizzlies sent the 31-year old Eric Bledsoe to the LA Clippers in exchange, but are expected to buy out Rondo, who will enter the final year of a $15 million contract that he signed with the Hawks. According to recent reports, the LA Lakers may be looking to purchase him if the Grizzlies do not buy him.

NBA Rumors: Rajon Rondo expected to join the LA Lakers if Memphis Grizzlies buy him out

After being granted free agency after the 2019 season, Rajon Rondo signed an $15 million two-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks. After winning the 2008 NBA Championship with Boston Celtics, Rajon Rondo won that season. Rajon Rondo shares a great professional relationship with Lakers ace and NBA legend LeBron James, who publicly rued his exit back in 2019.

It seems now that the possibility exists of them reuniting. The Memphis Grizzlies are rumored now to be looking at terminating Rondo’s contract. Rajon Rondo owes $8 million for the 2021-22 NBA seasons, but a buyout would allow him to reach a new agreement with the LA Lakers.

2020 NBA Finals – Game Three

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN says that Rajon Rondo would be a great choice for the signature of the LA Lakers. Rondo had a difficult time in 2020-21 NBA Season. He struggled to get regular playing time at the PG spot with the Atlanta Hawks as well as the LA Clippers.

The Lakers have added Russell Westbrook but are a bit short on depth. Rondo, an elite three point shooter, is one priority for the LA Lakers. The Westbrook contract means the Lakers can’t sign a long-term deal, which could make Rajon Rondo a more attractive option.