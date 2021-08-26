PS Plus September 2021: A new game has been ruled out from the next line of free PS4 and PS5 games

PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon find out the PS Plus September 2021 line-up. The new PS4/PS5 game selections included in PS Plus usually get announced the last Wednesday of every month. Due to the month’s fall, it appears that the PS Plus September 2021 lineup will be announced Wednesday September 1.
These games are in advance of the free PS4 or PS5 games that PlayStation Plus will offer on Tuesday, September 7.
There have been lots of rumours about the next free game, as usual with the inbound PS Plus lineups.
Rumours had it that The Medium would be included in the PS Plus September 2021 lineup.
Bloober Team has debunked this claim. On Twitter, the Polish studio stated: “Yes. We confirm that: Medium will no longer be available on PS+!”
Hot on the heels, another game rumoured for the PS Plus has been added to the list.
Shpeshal_Nick, the cofounder of XboxEra.com as well as the host of the XboxEra Podcast, claimed JETT. The Far Shore might be in September’s PS Plus lineup.
He posted on Twitter: “I am still waiting confirmation, but I believe Jett may be one of the PS Plus gaming titles for September.”
If this was true, then JETT could have arrived as part of PS Plus launch.
Don’t be too enthusiastic if the aesthetics of this space-themed adventure appeal to you.
Since then, it has been confirmed that JETT will get a release date of October.
The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 announcement made this news.
It won’t appear in September 2021 PS Plus lineup, as Shpeshal_Nick quickly pointed out.
His original tweet claiming that JETT might be in the next PS Plus lineup-up was retweeted by the XboxEra host: “Well… definitely not this. Evidently, there was a reason why they were unsure.
Although this rumour was not confirmed, Shpeshal_Nick is spot-on with leaks in the past.
Before Final Fantasy 7 Remake was announced, the XboxEra host previously said that Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be available as a complimentary PS Plus game.
You don’t need to be anxious if you are looking forward to next PS Plus announcement.
You can expect the PS Plus September 2021 lineup to be announced on Wednesday, September 1 at 4.30 pm UK Time. The free games will follow on Tuesday, September 7 at 10.
Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 19:22.36 +0000