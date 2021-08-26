PS Plus September 2021: A new game has been ruled out from the next line of free PS4 and PS5 games

PlayStation Plus subscribers will soon find out the PS Plus September 2021 line-up. The new PS4/PS5 game selections included in PS Plus usually get announced the last Wednesday of every month. Due to the month’s fall, it appears that the PS Plus September 2021 lineup will be announced Wednesday September 1.

These games are in advance of the free PS4 or PS5 games that PlayStation Plus will offer on Tuesday, September 7.

There have been lots of rumours about the next free game, as usual with the inbound PS Plus lineups.

Rumours had it that The Medium would be included in the PS Plus September 2021 lineup.

Bloober Team has debunked this claim. On Twitter, the Polish studio stated: “Yes. We confirm that: Medium will no longer be available on PS+!”

