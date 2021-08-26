Stacey Solomon talks home birth plan amid health fears “Don’t know what I feel comfortable with”

Stacey Solomon (31), is pregnant and expecting her second child with Joe Swash. She has shared her ideas for homebirth. Due to her health concerns regarding going to hospital in the coronavirus epidemic, the mother-of-4 explained that she is considering homebirth with her fiancé.

Stacey is the mother to Zachary (13 years old), Leighton (9 years), and Rex (2 years) with Joe. She said that she and her boyfriend are still considering their options.

The star said, “The birth is something that we still talk about,”

Stacey continued to talk about her fears surrounding childbirth, and she said she needed her mother by her side.

Former contestant on X Factor said that she wouldn’t have her mum present. She has been there every birth since I was 31. But I still feel like she will not let me go and has been.

