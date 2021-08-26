Stacey Solomon talks home birth plan amid health fears “Don’t know what I feel comfortable with”

Stacey Solomon (31), is pregnant and expecting her second child with Joe Swash. She has shared her ideas for homebirth. Due to her health concerns regarding going to hospital in the coronavirus epidemic, the mother-of-4 explained that she is considering homebirth with her fiancé.
Stacey is the mother to Zachary (13 years old), Leighton (9 years), and Rex (2 years) with Joe. She said that she and her boyfriend are still considering their options.
The star said, “The birth is something that we still talk about,”
Stacey continued to talk about her fears surrounding childbirth, and she said she needed her mother by her side.
Former contestant on X Factor said that she wouldn’t have her mum present. She has been there every birth since I was 31. But I still feel like she will not let me go and has been.
READ MORE… Brian May apologises amid backlash from ‘uncomfortable’ fans over move
We are exploring our options to have a home-birth.
Stacey outlined the benefits and drawbacks of having a home birth. She added: “It lowers the Covid risk…but then, there’s the risk if there is an emergency.
It is trying to balance those choices. It is something I’ve never thought about before.
I feel like Joe will not be able come in till the last minute. Mum won’t make it. There is also the possibility of him getting Covid…
He explained, “Just because you’re complete now. You know.”
We have our four little boys as well as a little girl. Joe described it as a “beautiful unit.”
Joe continued to describe his expectations of becoming a father for a child.
Former EastEnders actor said: “I love all of my children exactly the same. But all my friends who have daughters say that once you get a girl, you feel compelled to protect her. So I believe it will be slightly more different.”
Joe and Stacey announced their pregnancy in July.
They took a number of pictures at Pickle Cottage where they were surrounded with pink balloons.
Stacey posted the information in light of her 4.6million followers. She wrote: “Baby girl, I cannot believe that I am writing this… We’re growing a baby girl
“To our darling brothers, you are the most wonderful big brothers anybody could ever wish for. Your little sister is lucky to have all of you by her side. (sic).
“I have no words…Mummy Daddy, ALL your big brothers cannot wait to meet you little girl…
We love you already, darling girl.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 00:05.51 +0000