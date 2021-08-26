Stephen A. Smith wanted Max Kellerman to leave ‘First “For years” is a good example.

According to The New York Post’s Wednesday report, Stephen A. Smith was credited with leading Max Kellerman’s exit from the “First Take” programme after needing him “for many years,” as per a Wednesday report.

According to The Post’s sources, Smith claimed that he told ESPN’s personnel, including Kellerman’s, that the debate format of the show’s program “didn’t work well enough”. The Post stated that Smith wanted Kellerman because he was unhappy with the program’s set-up.

His moves are reverberating since he is a huge figure in the business. Smith wanted Kellerman to be a ‘First Taker’ since years. Although it was not personal, sources say that Kellerman is the smartest guy in the room and Smith wants to be a better debater. He wanted it to ultimately be him against the world. “

Since July 2016, Kellerman was the host of the program alongside Smith and Molly Qerim Rose. However, he will continue to host the show, along with Smith and Molly Qerim Rose, since July 2016. His own ESPN+ boxing program will continue to air.

This leaves Smith to wonder what Smith will do with “First Take” without his co-host.

ESPN has yet to announce the format, but Smith previously stated that he would like to eventually host his own late-night program. He was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” This week, he hosted Allyson Felix and Snoop Dogg. The program can be seen on ABC, which is also owned by Disney.

September 7th will see the unveiling of ESPN’s brand new lineup.

