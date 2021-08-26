Super Animal Royale 1.0 Now Available with Power-ups and Pets Season One and more

TodaySuper Animal RoyaleXbox Game Preview is ending and version 1.0 will be launched. Thank you to everyone in Xbox for your time and willingness to help us.play Super Animal RoyalePlease leave feedback and suggestions on ways to improve it.

You provided valuable feedback when optimizing controller experience. When you launch the update, you will be able see how that feedback has been implemented into the game.

We are excited to share v1.0, which is our most significant update yet and will kick off Season 1.

Archive Animal Pass

We heard from many people that battle pass systems for ongoing online games are frustrating. The opportunity to gain that content ends after a season. Today we are launching the Animal Pass Archive to help you get past FOMO, and allow you to make your progress at your own speed.

As usual, the current season costs 550 SAW ticket to unlock. However, with the Animal Pass Archive you can also activate any prior pass you have to make progress alongside the current season. Both passes get the XP earned! You can also purchase a season you haven’t yet purchased for 750 tickets.

Season 1: Super Animal World Pass Begin

In the past few months, Xbox gamers have come to love Super Animal World. This safari park used to welcome visitors from all over the globe and is now the backdrop for Super Animal Royale. Season 1’s Animal Pass celebrates many fine parks, such as the Welcome Center, Crispr Cafe, Slow Food and Crispr Cafe.

All players will be able to earn the Chocolate Cake Pistol, which is a park-themed drink and food item. The launch will be celebrated in-game by players who have completed the Pass.

Let’s not forget Mini Animal Pets! Your Super Animal can be followed by a small animal to make it a pet. Bioengineered Mini Animals make previously untamable animals like bears and tigers suitable for pets. They aren’t perfect, but they can be controlled enough to avoid serious maulings. There are eight Mini Animals available for purchase at the SAW Shop and one Mini Capybara to be acquired in the Super Animal World Pass.

Super Frogs Jump on to the Island

SAWhas created the first Super Amphibian for the game: the Super Frog. At level 30, the Super Frog can be unlocked and four additional breeds are available: Super Tree Frog (Super Rain Frog), Super Horned Frog (Super Dart Frog), and Super Horned Frog.

Improved Gameplay

Super Animal Royale Version 1.0 is jam-packed with gameplay improvements. It includes two new Super Powerups, and enhancements to existing powerups.

You can save tape time and money with the new SAW Impossible Tape powerup. This will immediately repair any damaged armor of your opponent upon their death. You say it is impossible? SAW Scientists can make it possible. Note that armor of level 3 will not be repaired beyond 2/3 its durability. It would be truly impossible to repair 3/3.

Bandolier is your second power, increasing your maximum carrying capacity for ammo and super tape as well as grenades and bananas. (Praise! It’s simple, yet it works!

There have been changes made to Powerups that are still in use, such as a redesign from the Skunk Gas Vial, to the Skunk Gas Snorkel. We also added depth to shallow water, so Claw Boots don’t slow you down. All told, there were approximately 50 adjustments to balancing, bug fixes, optimizations and game optimizations. If you want to check out all of the changes we made in v1.0, check out the full patch notes here.

We wish you and your family a wonderful time with Season 1, the update! This game is possible because of your participation and feedback. Please continue to let us know what you want to see in our next updates in our Discord server or on your preferred social channel. We hope to see you all on the island, Super Animals.