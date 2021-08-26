The 11 Best Apps for Taking a Road Trip

Are you planning a roadtrip? You can get an app to do that!

It can be difficult to plan a trip because of all the moving parts. But we have compiled the best road trip apps for you.

These apps can help you find and book the best campsites, the lowest gas prices or the ideal hike for your mid-drive drive. You can even find out more about the hidden attractions along your route with these apps. These 11 apps will help you plan a road trip with your family or friends.

1. 1.

For any road trip, Waze should be a mandatory tool. This navigation app is well-known for providing live traffic updates. It shows you where the cops are hiding so that you don’t get a ticket. A speeding ticket is the worst thing that can happen to a roadtrip.

Waze uses Google Maps and it is superior to both Apple Maps as well as its creator, Google. You can see your speed and alerts you to other dangers. It’s a game, so report any road hazards or wildlife along the route.

Download Waze for iOS from the Apple App Store, or Android via the Google Play Store.

While Waze does not rent, lease or sell your personal data to any third party, it might share your unique identifier in order to advertise. The full Privacy Policy can be found here.

Waze is the elite navigation app.

Credit: screenshot: waze

2. 2.

GasBuddy will compare gas prices so that you don’t have to fill up at a lower price gas station just a few miles away. GasBuddy allows you to add your destination. It will then show all gas stations along your route, as well as the prices and distance.

GasBuddy can be downloaded in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for Android.

GasBuddy gathers data from users to enhance user experience. They also share your location, mobile, driving, and other data with business partners. Here is the complete privacy statement.

GasBuddy relies on users reporting gas prices.

Credit: photo by gasbuddy

3. Venmo

Venmo, which is a great app to split the cost of gasoline and other costs on your road trip, can be referred to as gas price splitting. You can transfer money between roadtrippers using the free app.

Venmo can be downloaded for iOS from the Apple App Store, or Android via the Google Play Store.

Venmo doesn’t sell any user data. Instead, it collects information to enhance user experience. You can find Venmo’s full privacy policies here.

Download Venmo for easy money transfers.

Credit: screenshot: venmo

4. Spotify

A road trip can’t be complete without the right soundtrack or podcast. Spotify is a music streaming platform that has it all, it even has a “Classic Road Trip Songs” playlist.

Spotify can be downloaded for iOS and Android from the Apple App Store.

Spotify tracks user usage and plans verification data. Spotify also allows you to share your voice, purchase, or contest data. Spotify collects data also from third parties, including advertisers, technical service partners and payment partners. Spotify collects user data in order to enhance user experience, “for marketing promotion and advertising purposes”, and for other reasons. Spotify may process personal data in order to understand and deliver relevant advertisements to your interests. The full Privacy Policy can be found here.

Spotify has a playlist for every road trip mood.

Credit: screenshot: spotify

5. Lonely Planet Guides

Guides by Lonely Planet are the best choice if you plan to visit multiple cities during your road trip. You can save time and money by purchasing a guidebook for each city instead of buying one. It has collections such as top experiences, museums, and free stuff for more than 8,000 cities around the globe. The app also allows you to search for specific things such as food or coffee in any city.

Guides by Lonely Planet can be downloaded for iOS from the Apple App Store and for Android via the Google Play Store.

Guides by Lonely Planet doesn't sell any user data. Instead, it collects information to enhance the user experience. Only with your consent, it shares data about you to third parties only for commercial purposes. Its full privacy policies can be found here.

Use Guides by Lonely Planet to explore all the cities on your road trip.

Credit

6. AllTrails

AllTrails can help you with all of your leg stretching requirements. AllTrails lists all nearby hiking trails and provides detailed descriptions, ratings, directions, as well as maps.

AllTrails can be downloaded for iOS from the Apple App Store, or Android via the Google Play Store.

AllTrails doesn't sell any user data. Instead, it collects data only to enhance user experience. You can find its complete privacy policy here.

Taking a hike is the perfect way to break up a day of driving on a road trip.

Credit: photo: alltrails

7. 7.

A visit to a National Park is a must on any road trip. You can search for any National Park using the National Park Service app. It will show you basic information about the park, including where you are staying, what you should see and things you do. The app also offers self-guided tours.

Download National Park Service for iOS from the Apple App Store, or Android from the Google Play Store.

National Parks Service doesn't sell any user data. Instead, it collects anonymous user data in order to enhance user experience. You can find its complete privacy policy here.

National Park Service has guides for all of the US National Parks.

Credit: Image: National Park Service

8. Roadside America

Roadside America costs only $2.99, and it shows you unusual attractions such as the Bolo Tie Museum of Arizona. The app will automatically show all of the strangest attractions on your route if you enter it. You can select which ranking appears on your map and the attractions will be ranked, from most interesting to least.

Roadside America is only available on iPhone, and you can download it for iOS in the Apple App Store.

Roadside America doesn't sell any user data. Instead, it collects anonymous user data in order to enhance user experience. You can find its complete privacy policy here.

9. 9.

Are you interested in camping while on your road trip. Dyrt helps you find all available campgrounds in your area, and simplifies the process of booking. This tool is perfect to plan your accommodation for your next road trip. Pro version is $2.99 per month

The Dyrt for iOS can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, or the Google Play Store for Android.

Dyrt uses user data to enhance user experience. Partners provide the majority of its services. Here is the Dyrt's privacy policy. You can also read those of its partner partners.

Just enter the location you want to camp and the Dyrt will show you all the campsites in that area.

Credit: Screenshot: The dyrt

10. Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers offers all-in-one road trips. Enter your route to view hotels, tourist attractions, recreational, camping spots, landmarks and other information. You can also create your own itinerary. Access premade road trip guides. Pro version is $29.99 per year.

Roadtrippers can be downloaded for iOS from the Apple App Store, or for Android via the Google Play Store.

Roadtrippers may collect user data from you and share it with advertisers. You can request to opt-out by emailing us at [email protected].

A must-have app for any road trip.

Credit: Screenshot:ROADTRIPPERS

11. AAA Mobile

AAA Mobile is the last app that can be used to plan your next road trip. AAA members have the ability to book roadside assistance or accommodations at a discounted rate through this app. The app also displays nearby gas stations.

AAA Mobile can be downloaded in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for Android.

AAA Mobile doesn't sell any user data. Instead, it collects information to enhance user experience. You can find AAA Mobile's full privacy policies here.

Book roadside assistance through the app.

Credit; screenshot by Aaa Mobile

Publited Fri, 27 August 2021 at 00:23.23 +0000