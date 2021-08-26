Twitter launches paid ticketed spaces iOS

Twitter announced today that some hosts on Spaces, its live audio feature, will now be able to sell access to Ticketed Spaces. Applications for Ticketed Spaces first opened in June for users who are over 18, hosted three Spaces in the last 30 days, and have at least 1,000 followers.

TechCrunch was told by a Twitter representative that “We’re still working closely with people who already host Spaces for Ticketed Spaces.” Twitter refused to reveal how many users it has rolled this out to, nor when it expects to make the feature more widespread. Anyone can purchase tickets for Spaces hosted at their place by anyone who has access to iOS.

We want to make $$$. Spaces more interesting! Today, some hosts will be able to create ticketed Spaces. We are currently only testing iOS, but we plan to make it available to all soon. We know this is taking some time but we are determined to make it right. https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

Twitter previously stated that it will take a 3% cut of creators’ earnings from Ticketed Spaces. The feature is currently only available for iOS. This means that Twitter will have to pay a 30% fee in order to purchase tickets. A creator will see only 67%. Twitter’s 3% commission will be increased to 20% if a creator has more than $50,000 in lifetime earnings via Twitter, including Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces.

Twitter’s ticketed spaces would be a distinct feature from other live audio platforms. While Instagram and Clubhouse allow listeners to tip speakers or give badges during live audio spaces, the apps don’t offer advance tickets.

