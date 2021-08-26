UK homeowners who are holidaymakers could earn a weekly income of ‘PS3,000’ if they Tips to help you choose the perfect property

Raoul Fraser is the founder of Lovat Parks UK, a UK vacation park company. He says that those who are looking to buy a property for a holiday home “shouldn’t consider them investments”. He does however note that owners of holiday homes located in specific locations may be able to rent them out for profit.

Consider the area in which you will be purchasing your home.

Lovat Parks is a popular location for holiday homes in the UK.

- Advertisement -

Lovat Parks has eight parks in the UK that offer holiday homes. Seven of these have the option to buy a home.

Fraser says that if Britons want to staycation in a property they should research the park where they intend to invest.

He said, “I would always be the park operator if the British Holiday Park and Home Parks Association (or the Caravan Council) are members. They have rules and regulations you must abide by and that I believe is important.”

He said, “Even if we don’t sell to you, when you think about it, you should buy from somebody who’s financially sound.”

- Advertisement -

It is important to buy from people who treat their customers well.

“Unfortunately there are operators in every industry who often become the customers.”

Fraser recommends that you speak to customers at the park to get a feel for what it is like.

He stated, “You should choose a company that cares about your experience. Make sure to speak with customers at-site to hear their experiences and what they think.

DO NOT MISS

A tourist camped 100 days in a Londoner’s garden [INSIDER]

What is the latest travel news? Five countries that may become green. [PREDICTION]

PS2,280 quarantine cost labelled ‘dodgy transaction’ by bank [INSIGHT]