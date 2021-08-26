Vanguard Alpha Time: When will Call of Duty Alpha start? How do I download?

The Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha is starting later today and looks set to be very popular on PS4 and PS5.

Anyone who has a PlayStation console may download the test now to be prepared for the Vanguard Alpha.

You can download Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill Test today by going to the PlayStation Store and searching for “Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha”.

You can find download links on the Call of Duty blog, however you will need to select the correct region and type of console.

Activision added the following message: “All Call of Duty players who own Call of Duty Modern Warfare or Call of Duty Warzone can download Call of Duty Vanguard Alpha from the main menu.