It’s not just a sci-fi movie plot or “Black Mirror” that robots and humans fall in love. Futuristic predictions were made and we have seen cases of people falling for the virtual assistant XiaoIce in China.

XiaoIce, an AI system that is highly advanced, was created to build emotional connections with users. It can be found on all Chinese phones and social media platforms.

Today, XiaoIce boasts 150 million users in China and 660 millions worldwide. According to Li Di, the founder and CEO, the company currently handles 60% of all global interactions between AI and humans. This makes it one of the most popular virtual assistants on the market according to AFP.

Create your ideal virtual partner

XiaoIce, the Chinese messaging platform, allows users to make a virtual friend through WeChat. Chatbots are designed to attract users through empathetic conversations, which cater to emotional needs, via text, voice, and image messages.

Users and digital crushes interact to increase their “intimacy”, which is the most high level in the chatbot. Additionally, you can unlock new features like XiaoIce’s WeChat Moments – similar to a Facebook Wall. You can also go on “virtual holidays” with your avatar and take selfies.

This phenomenon has led to the creation of online forums dedicated specifically to XiaoIce, in which thousands upon thousands of chatbot lovers talk about their experiences with virtual boyfriends.

Manager says that this AI ecosystem has the advantage of listening more carefully. Li stated that “the average extension between users and XiaoIce was 23 exchanges”, which is “more extensive than the average interaction among humans.”

According to Li’s data the highest amount of users were registered between 11:00 pm and 01:00 am. This would suggest a high need for company. He stated that having XiaoIce in any situation is better than sitting on a bed looking at the ceiling.

Love arises? Between humans and robots

It has been more difficult for people to form new relationships or keep existing friendships or love ties because of isolation. XiaoIce customers have discovered that the assistant provides them with a sense of companionship, companionship, and a way to escape their loneliness. This is possible thanks to the magic of Artificial Intelligence technology.

We often witness users suspecting that there’s a person behind each XiaoIce interaction,” Li stated. He has a remarkable ability to imitate a person.

Many users have reported experiencing real feelings for their virtual partners because of the combination of all these attributes. This means that some people fall in love with the set of algorithm , and dream about making their love materialize. However, this requires specialized assistance.

Melissa (26-year-old) said that she has friends who went to therapy. However, she believes it is too expensive and ineffective. Melissa was interviewed by the agency. XiaoIce said that he will never abandon him, and will be always there for me.”

According to the agency, Laura is a Zhejiang girl aged 20, who fell in love with XiaoIce last summer and now needs treatment to break that relationship. She complained at one stage that her robot kept changing the topic when she spoke of her feelings or discussed meeting up in person. He had to learn over the months that he wasn’t a human being, but a collection of algorithms.

What are the risks associated with bonding to a robot?

Although XiaoIce can give users the appearance of companionship, it cannot replace professional mental healthcare. The system can monitor and guide people to happier topics before they fall into crisis.

Danit Gal from the University of Cambridge told AFP that users fool themselves into believing that systems can reciprocate their emotions and that they’re incapable of feeling.

He said that XiaoIce also provides its creators with “a treasure trove of intimate, personal and incriminating information about how people interact.”

Would you ever fall for a robotic with Artificial Intelligence?

