You can get a small replica of Jeff Bezos’ penis-shaped rocket. Yours for only $69

Okay, it’s a little awkward.
Estes is a manufacturer of model rocket engines and kits, with a new product: A replica of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. (via Gizmodo)
Yes, that means that you can now have a small (1/66 in size) version of the dick-shaped rocket that launched a thousand memes on your desk. It costs $69.99.
For $109.99 you can also get a more extravagant package. This includes the New Shepard rocket, launch pad and controller as well as a set of Estes C5-3 engine packs and recovery wadding. These accessories allow you to launch your little rocket up to 400ft. It will also deploy a small parachutist to keep it from breaking down on its way down.
Unfortunately, if you prefer the other spacefaring billionaire, Sir Richard Branson, who flew a little lower a little earlier than Bezos, you won’t be able to find a model of his rocket on Estes’ website. Branson lovers, it’s not easy.
Pre-orders are currently open for the Blue Origin model rocket. It will then be available widely in November 2021. You can get it here.
Publited at Thu 26 August 2021, 12:32:05 +10000