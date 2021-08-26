Zendesk buys Cleverly, an AI startup that automates AI. customer service

Zendesk wants to expand its customer services capabilities and announced today that it had acquired Cleverly, an early stage artificial intelligence startup.

The financial terms of this deal aren’t being made public at the moment. Cleverly also has not disclosed the amount of its funding. According to Cleverly, it has been funded by the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programme of the European Union. __S.3__

TechCrunch also featured the startup in an earlier article about the Lisbon startup scene. According to Stephan Morais (partner at Indico Capital Partners), the startup was listed in an article that TechCrunch published in January.

Cleverly offers a variety of AI-powered capabilities through its product platform. This includes a triage function that automatically tags incoming requests in order to categorize them. Cleverly also offers AI-powered human enhancement with its agent assistance capability. This aims to assist customer service agents in providing the best answers. Its technology integrates already with Zendesk and Salesforce.

In an email to TechCrunch, Shawna Wolverton (EVP product, Zendesk) stated that Cleverly and Zendesk share a common vision of the future customer service. __S.9__

She stated that Zendesk and Cleverly want AI to be democratized so businesses can develop practical applications to make AI accessible to them right away, without the need for data scientists. __S.11__

Wolverton stated that AI can help customers experience departments deliver exceptional customer service. Intelligent software will enable humans and AI to work together in order to create the next generation of customer experience excellence.

Wolverton stated that Cleverly will welcome all members of her team to Zendesk starting August 30. This includes founders Christina Fonseca, VP Product, and Pedro Coelho (principal engineering lead for Machine Learning).

Zendesk has several AI-enabled capabilities already. These include the Answer Bot which can be used to assist customers with their queries and provide answers from Zendesk’s knowledge base. Zendesk’s AI-powered Content Cues feature helps automatically review support tickets, and can also identify where help centers can be improved to make them more helpful to customers.

Wolverton stated that Cleverly will provide a variety of capabilities to automate key insights and further reduce manual tasks. This, in turn, will lead to happier and more productive support groups. We will share more information once we have the team up and running.

Zendesk reported a 29% increase in revenue for the second quarter fiscal 2021, which was $318.2million.

Publiated at Thu 26 August 2021, 20:45:44 (+0000).