Many BMW enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the G87 BMW M2’s launch so that they can see it in person. Both for good reasons and for bad. Although we will not soon see a production M2, this spy video offers a glimpse.

Fans have a lot to cheer for as the next-gen G87 BMW M2 is expected to be the final stand for manual-operated rear-drive BMW straight-six engine. There is reason to be concerned, however, because early spy photos, renders, and renderings of the design have not been very encouraging. It has an oddly rectangular grille and a flat front bumper that give it a unprofessional appearance. The standard 2 Series design is also getting some criticism.

- Advertisement -

The G87 BMW M2 is a great car to drive. This new chassis is a vast improvement on the existing car and will also feature a modified version of the M3’s S58 engine. It will also be an improvement over its predecessor. BMW M has been on a roll with M2 CS and M3 Competition cars, which prove that the M Division still knows how to make great driver’s cars.

This spy video shows the G87 M2 doing laps around the Nurburgring and driving on the roads. It looks great and sounds amazing. It’s difficult to discern the engine sounds with all the ambient noise. It will sound much better than our current car, which sounds fine, but is not inspiring. The current M car has a metallic growl, which is what all cars should have. However, the old-gen doesn’t. Even though we aren’t sold yet on the new car’s looks, we can’t wait for it to be driven.