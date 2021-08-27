The BMW M4 CSL will be one of the most significant reveals in 2022. Already, the super-sporty M4 CSL was seen in Germany testing. It features an aggressive design. New spy photos, available here, reveal that the 2023 BMW M4 CSL will receive a set of new kidney grilles. The M4 CSL’s high-end model will have a racing-inspired kidney design, with three horizontal slats instead of the G80 M3 or G82 M4, and larger air openings.

The BMW M4 GT3 race car has the same design. Sportier looks can also be found on the front bumper. The camouflage conceals a brand new design, as well as plenty of cooling air curtains. Carbon fiber splitters round out the front end design. They not only give the car a racing feel, but they also provide additional downforce.

- Advertisement -

The special edition will include the S58 engine underneath the hood. However, the 3 liter straight six will make 540 horsepower in the M4 CSL. This is a 30HP increase over the competition model. This seems to be true based on what we have seen in other special edition models, which had smaller increases in power. The CSL will also be able to save weight and maintain its lightweight design. A lot of carbon fibre will be used to achieve this, almost everywhere.

It will have an automatic or manual transmission, and rear- or all-wheel drive. These are the real questions. We believe the eight-speed auto will come paired with an all wheel drive system, given its high horsepower. We hope the BMW M4 CSL or CS has as much impact on the market when it debuts. F82 BMW M4 CS & M4 GTS look fantastic and are something that many enthusiasts will be looking for in the future.