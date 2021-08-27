After a three-month ban on Covid, Kah is ’embarrassed. Breach

After being banned from riding for three consecutive months due to Covid-19 violations, Jamie Kah, a leading Australian rider has apologized.

Kah was banned along with Ethan Brown, Celine Gaudray and Ben Melham after Friday’s Racing Victoria hearing.

- Advertisement -

They were discovered to have been at an Airbnb gathering on Wednesday night. This was in violation of both racing and state regulations.

They all admitted that they were in violation of the rules. After a period of 14 days, however, they can resume track work and formal trials.

Kah was the first Victorian jockey to be able to ride 100 winners from the metropolitan area in one season. She expressed her disappointment on Twitter.

She stated, “I want you to accept my apologies for my behavior in breaking the racing Covid and government rules.”

- Advertisement -

“I’m deeply ashamed and disappointed in myself.

“There’s no excuse for the things I did and I feel guilty. I let my family, friends and the racing industry down. I also have to apologize to all Victorians doing right in this lockdown.

“I am owed a penalty by the Stewards. I will reflect upon my actions and the impact it has had on many.”

All riders are affected by this ban, as they will not be able to participate in the Spring Carnival. This carnival is highlighted with the Cox Plate, Melbourne Cup and Caulfield Cup.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 08:03:35 +0000