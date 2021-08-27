All You Need To Fulfill Your Destiny Is Within Reach All you need is a start!

- Advertisement -

August

27, 2021

This ongoing series will share advice, tips, and insight from entrepreneurs who live the business struggle every day. These answers have been condensed and edited for clarity. __S.20__

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Jason Griffin Reidel, CEO of gorjana jewelry.

Why did you create this product?

Gorjana Reidel (my wife, and co-founder at gorjana), has always been creative. She is constantly coming up new ideas and design concepts. We decided, after some research and encouragement, to go with that creative urge and create our own jewelry line. Although I don’t think we experienced a “ha moment”, we both knew with passion, drive and the combined strengths of our respective talents that together we could create something truly special. We were off to the races from that point on. After sampling as much as possible, we packed up the car and set off across the country in search of our first gorjana line.

How did you overcome the biggest obstacle during the pandemic?

The biggest problem we encountered was not having a clear road map for new territory. We didn’t have a clear path to follow. Instead, we just had to accept each success or roadblock and then pivot quickly. Early on, we decided that our only choice was to use common sense and decide based on what feels best. We were able to significantly expand our retail presence during the initial stages of the pandemic. Although we know the battle isn’t over, we believe we have what it takes to continue adapting and succeeding as a company.

Which advice do you have for entrepreneurs who are looking to raise capital?

Don’t try to get funding if you don’t have the ability. Focus on making the business profitable, and then self-funding. Gorjana, Gorjana, and I are proud to have built this brand. All business decisions are made together, and we are grateful that we are able to choose the best decisions for the brand that we created.

How do you define “entrepreneur”?

This means that you will be willing to put in twice the effort and receive half of the credit. While you can make many positive decisions for the company, consumers won’t see them. They will see the product first and then decide whether they want to buy it. This also involves being a leader, driving the business forward across all areas – setting the direction for the company and the goals you wish to achieve. It could be retail shops, partnership, digital sales, online/digital, social media, and/or charitable efforts.

Is there something that aspiring entrepreneurs think they have but really do not need?

A budget or sales plan. Both were abandoned during Covid, and it was the best decision in many years. Our company has a solid grasp on what it needs to be successful. We don’t want our sales team to feel discouraged if their numbers are not quite right. We are seeing exponential growth in our sales and high morale throughout the company.

Do you have a productivity tip?

Communicate clearly. It is easy to misinterpret or give vague feedback that leaves no room for interpretation and can slow down your efforts.

Which business book do you recommend?

Who Moved My Cheese by Dr. Spencer Johnson, M.D. This book is a must-read for anyone who wants to adapt to change. The book is a parable with 4 characters. Each character has a unique attitude to change. It shows how important it is to be able adapt to change.

Are there any quotes or sayings that motivate you personally?

It’s possible to “make the climb without the rope.” All you have to do to realize your destiny is to believe that you can reach the other side.