Apple CEO Tim Cook receives $750m

Apple chief executive Tim Cook has received more than five million shares in the technology giant, as he marks ten years in the job.
According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, a company filed with them indicating that the seller of most shares was selling for over $750m (PS550m).
This is part of the deal that he made when he took over for Steve Jobs, his co-founder.
It was based on Apple’s share performance relative to other companies on the S&P 500 stock market index.
Apple filed with the SEC that Mr. Cook is eligible to receive the award because the shares of the company had increased by 191.83% in the past three years.
The company also pointed out that Apple shares have risen 1,200% in the year since its chief executive was appointed on 24 August 2011.
Apple, the company that created iPhone, iPad, and MacBook has an estimated market value of nearly $2.5tn.
The new salary package, which runs through 2026, was agreed by Mr. Cook last year.
An SEC filing showed that Mr. Cook had donated nearly $10m in Apple shares earlier this week to charity. However, he did not name the beneficiary.
Cook declared in 2015 that he would leave his whole fortune to the world before he died. He is also known for having donated millions to charities.
According to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, he currently has an estimated net worth of $1.5bn.
Cook often spoke out publicly on issues such as HIV/AIDS, climate change and human rights.
His example is that of other super-rich US businessmen who said they would give all, or at least a substantial portion, of their fortunes during their lives.
Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft and Warren Buffett were investment veterans who launched the Giving Pledge in 2010. This pledge required billionaires to donate at least 50% of their wealth.
An additional $4.1bn in shares from his Berkshire Hathaway company was donated by Mr Buffett earlier this year to charity.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 03:34.43 +0000