Apple changes the App Store to settle with Developers

“Developers can use communications, such as email, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app” as long as users consent to receiving those emails and have the right to opt out, the company said Thursday . This gives developers greater flexibility to collect payment from customers, without Apple having to charge a commission for in-app purchases.

Apple (AAPL), will contribute $100 million to a fund that helps smaller developers settle the suit, which was originally brought up in 2019. According to court filings, payments for developers with valid claims range between $250 and $30,000

Donald Cameron, an app developer, and Pure Sweat Basketball filed the lawsuit accusing Apple of anticompetitive behavior. They claimed that Apple forced developers to offer only apps in its App Store, and took a percentage of any in-app payment.

The commissions paid by the iPhone maker, as much as 30%, have been at the centre of numerous legal disputes. Epic Games, one of Apple’s largest developers, is also suing.