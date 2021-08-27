Ben Shephard’s “Longer Than Plan” forced him to cancel the event He has trouble with injuries

Ben Shephard , 46, underwent surgery earlier this year after he suffered a knee injury playing football. Now the Good Morning Britain presenter has given an update on his recovery as he revealed he has been forced to pull out of charity match Soccer Aid.

The star shared an update about his injury with Olly Murs, the singer.

After being left in bed, he had to have a painful operation.

The broadcaster was left with a torn ACL, and also a burst meniscus.

Ben was injured during an earlier veterans’ match.

Ben is not the only one to share updates on his recovery.

Presenter, who has shared how his recovery went since his return to GMB and kept his fans up-to-date with his progress via Instagram.

The presenter displayed his scars while bending his knee a few weeks back.

The update was captioned by him: “This is an enormous improvement in five weeks – scars look a little less angry too!”

Ben and Annie Shephard have been enjoying some special photos together.