Tom Cruise, Haley Atwell, and Simon Pegg are currently filming Mission Impossible 7. You may be aware that BMW has been the partner of Mission Impossible for over ten years. Cruise used a BMW X7 for filming to travel around England in an X7 which was stolen just recently.

It was taken from outside Grand Hotel. The X7 contained thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise. It seems that someone wanted Cruise’s witch cream to keep her looking young. Cruise’s BMW X7, although reported as stolen, was found shortly after being stolen. The CCTV captured the theft and it was recovered shortly afterwards. It’s ironic, however, that his BMW was taken, as he is using it to play a spy, who frequently steals other items in movies.

Currently, Cruise, Atwell, and the rest of the crew are shooting in Birmingham, partly in Grand Central Shopping Centre. The film is the seventh in the Mission Impossible franchise and fourth with a partnership with BMW. We don’t know all of the BMWs that will be used in the film but there are usually several Bavarian appearances in each one. The most recent, Mission Impossibe: Fallot, even featured a classic Bimmer, an E28 5 Series, which was driven by Cruise himself and put through a grueling car chase that even featured a reverse J-turn down a flight of stairs.

Cruise was all over England to film the latest Mission Impossible movie. Cruise even offered to ride with a family in the helicopter that he flew for the film. When the film is released, we can’t wait. It will have some very cool Bimmers, and it is also going to be great fun.

Source: BBC News