British Airways September Sale is Back – Save Overseas Holidays and flights

The sale is valid until September 21st and includes European city breaks, Caribbean getaways, European vacations, as well as USA travel at reduced prices.

After last night’s announcement by the government, British Airways will offer a PS300 discount on all bookings for flights to Canada, Denmark, and Switzerland.

- Advertisement -

The green-list countries sale ends September 1st, so Britons should act quickly if they want to benefit.

There are some amazing trips available in the BA September Sale

READ MORE: Greece lockdowns: What are the new rules?

Publited Fri, 27 August 2021 at 09:23:35 +0000