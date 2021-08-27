Britons “cheat” to get into countries when there is a pandemic. Many thousands are “Out of frustration”

Legally, you can avoid being placed in quarantine and enter a country that is restricted by clearing your travel records.

Travellers who spend more than 14 days in one country may have to be subject to restrictions. However, they can still travel the same time period in another country and enter without restriction.

This is, for instance, if non-vaccinated tourists want to avoid quarantine upon returning from an Amber destination. Non-vaccinated tourists must quarantine in Spain if they want to return from an amber destination. To avoid isolation, you can spend up to 14 days in Croatian green country. Travelers from Spain can also enter Croatia without restriction.

Travellers who want to escape hotel quarantine in Thailand’s red-list country should spend two weeks in Amber Greece. You can also enter the Mediterranean country from Thailand.

