Captain US Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka, Bryson deChambeau Keep it civil, but don’t expect to pair up

Brooks Koepka and Bryson de Chambeau will team up for the U.S. at next month’s Ryder Cup. The past two years have been bitterly resentful. Problem? Steve Stricker (US captain) says that the problem is not apparent. He claims both players agreed to cease chirping for a couple of days to promote team unity.

It seems unreasonable to assume that two of the best players in the world will team up for the contest.

“I’m not going to tell you there’s no chance,” Stricker told Sports Illustrated’s John Hawkins this week, “but I don’t see it happening, no. They don’t want to be together, I think.

Koepka made it clear that he does not. At the British Open, he told journalists that he was open to putting aside feuds “for business”, but not interested in partnership.

“If we’re going to be on the same team, I can deal with anybody in the world for a week,” Koepka said, per Golfweek. He is not my partner. We’re unlikely to get paired together, I am certain. They won’t be exchanging high-fiving messages and engaging in late-night conversation. He does his own thing, I do mine.”

DeChambeau was, however, open to the idea, even if it meant mingling with others.

“I believe it would actually be quite funny. According to Golfweek, DeChambeau stated that he believes we would do well. It would be a great atmosphere for our team and the men we are playing against.

Stricker has multiple chances to match the six- and eight-ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking. In fourball or foursomes, the Ryder Cup’s first two days will be played in pairs. Each day will have morning and afternoon sessions, so there will be four opportunities to pair them.

Hawkins was told by Paul Azinger that he had spoken to Stricker about the DeChambeau/Koepka dynamics. Azinger captained the U.S. team to five points victory in the 2008 Ryder Cup. Azinger referred to the 2004 pairing of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods by former captain Hal Sutton. Woods and Mickelson lost 0-2 to each other in their matches, and the U.S. fell to Europe 18 1/2-9 1/2.

Stricker knows that the risks are the same ones as with Phil and Tiger, but it’s possible for something similar to work in both directions. Hawkins told Azinger that there is a possibility these two men could make the most powerful rallying cry of all time — or it could turn into a complete pain in the stomach.”

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 12:10:55 GMT +0000