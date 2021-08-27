Chelsea hits with Jules Kounde as Sevilla prices rise Because of the transfer clause

Sevilla has made an excellent start to La Liga, with two victories from two and Kounde as the centre of defense in both matches.

Chelsea has done the exact same. Stamford Bridge, a 22-year old who has built upon their Champions League win in May, is an attractive destination.

- Advertisement -

Tuchel faces his most difficult assignment of the season Saturday when he prepares for Liverpool at Anfield.

Romelu Lukaku hopes to continue his dominance against Arsenal but will face Virgil van Dijk, a tougher opponent.

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 10:15:10