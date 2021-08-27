Cristiano Ronaldo could fly to Man City and ‘upset other’ with PS53m contract details emerge

Manchester City could risk upsetting a number of the club’s existing high-profile stars if they decide to meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s exorbitant wage demands, according to reports. After failing to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, the Premier League champions want to move the Juventus to Etihad Stadium before next week’s transfer deadline.

Since the start of the summer transfer window, Pep Guardiola has placed high priority on capturing a new attacking talisman. After Sergio Aguero's departure, the Spaniard now has only one natural striker option: Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel joined Barcelona in May on a transfer for free. City tried hard to get Kane, but were stopped by Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy's reluctance to let go of his treasured asset. Manchester's heavyweights are now focusing on Ronaldo, with plans for a possible move in the making. There will still be many obstacles between now and Tuesday's deadline to get the 36-year old mercurial back in the Premier League.

Ronaldo's salary is likely to represent a major sticking point, with the Juventus man looking to receive around PS510,000 per week, according to The Sun. According to the report, such a deal would have him City's highest-earning citizen by some distance. This development has the potential of causing 'upset' among the staff. Kevin de Bruyne, the Belgian mastermind is the current club's highest-paid player. He takes home approximately PS385,000 each week. Raheem sterling, a 30-year-old, is next on PS300,000. Per week John Stones, Jack Grealish, and PS250,000 per semaine respectively.

According to reports, City is willing to pay Ronaldo the entire amount for a two year contract. This amounts to PS53million. Club leaders are concerned about the possibility of resentment among Guardiola's team. City may not be able strike an agreement with Ronaldo in time for the end of the summer transfer window, which has just five days left for clubs to make business deals. Juventus reportedly requested a fee around PS24m but Premier League counterparts would prefer a free transfer.

Ronaldo supports the move fully and informed Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, of his intention to quit the club. Jorge Mendes (five-time Ballon D’Or Winner’s Agent) is believed to be in discussions with City about contract terms. It appears that all parties are open to a compromise. Juventus previously stated their desire to retain Ronaldo. However, the hierarchy of the club are well aware that it would make sense for them to transfer his handsome salary. If City can reach an agreement with Ronaldo’s employers in the next days, it seems like the wheels will soon be moving.

