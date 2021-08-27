Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur now? Is he trying to sell anything?

Some major Destiny 2 events are being put on hold following the launch of Season 15, but finding where Xur isn’t one of them.

Bungie will launch a new set of patches to address any bugs that have been causing problems since the Season of the Lost.

While things will be hectic for a while there, Guardians can rely upon the return of Xur Friday August 27.

Although it’s not clear what loot he’ll bring, Guardians hope for an exclusive lineup to celebrate Season 15.

As always, Xur will return to the map at a random place, offering a variety of gear that he can swap for Legendary Shards.