Destiny 2 Xur: Where is Xur now? He: Selling?

Some major Destiny 2 events are being put on hold following the launch of Season 15, but finding where Xur isn’t one of them.
Bungie will launch a new set of patches to address any bugs that have been causing problems since the Season of the Lost.
While things will be hectic for a while there, Guardians can rely upon the return of Xur Friday August 27.
Although it’s not clear what loot he will be bringing to the game at this time, Guardians hope for an exclusive lineup to celebrate Season 15.
Like usual, Xur returns to the map at a random place, offering a variety of gear that he can swap for Legendary Shards.
Last week, Xur sold the Trinity Ghoul to Xur for 29 Legendary Shards. One-Eyed Mask was available for 23 and Raiden Flux at 23. Sanguine Alchemy was offered for 23.
Xur will return to his favorite haunts at 6 PM BST, and will be open for visits until August 31.
The Weekly Reset begins and ends at this time.
Xur will start on time. However, Destiny 2 Season 15’s first week is skipped by other activities.
Bungie confirmed that Trials of Osiris won’t be coming back to Bungie this week, and would be making a comeback on September 10.
Bungie wants gamers to be focused on new features and making big changes in the way rewards work.
The Destiny 2 Trials Team sent a message explaining that they wanted to offer players more reasons to go beyond three-win rewards.
We are now offering more rewards to players more often. Saint-14 will receive a complete Reputation overhaul. He also has the ability to use Trials Engrams for specific rewards.
To acquire adept weapons, you will need to complete a Flawless passage. Saint-14 has new Trials ranks and reputation. There is also a reward track.
The “Trials tokens” have been retired. Reputation is earned at the match completion, depending on how many rounds you won with your Ticket.
Every player can achieve more realistic goals by focusing on winning individual rounds in order to receive the core rewards.
Legendary Shards, which are used by Xur to trade or improve other items and gear, can be forgotten.
You should note that Xur may drop items with similar power levels to your characters.
Another aspect of Xur is also new in Destiny 2, where he can now drop Cipher Quests free of charge.
You will be rewarded with an exotic Cipher if you complete the Quest. Last week, this included winning 21 Strikes and/or Crucible matches.
Guardians have the opportunity to acquire an Exotic Engram every week using Legendary Shards. These Exotics will be decrypted as Exotics not yet in your collection.
One of the few areas that remain unchanged in the game is Xur. It provides almost the exact same services back as the original game.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 00:56.05 +0000