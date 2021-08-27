Don’t move the goalposts! Do you recognize your own goals? Are you a success?

August

Personal development is something I believe in. No matter what life throws at you, your success is determined by how you handle them. Og Mandino, author and speaker, has been a great resource for personal growth.

Mandino, a man who rescued himself from suicide and alcoholism was not the average self-help guru. His work has taught me many lessons that have been surprising.

Stories are a way to learn

Mandino writes differently from other self-help writers. This is one of the reasons I love Mandino’s writing. He writes stories and the lessons are found in them. He shares what he’s learned, and his work is not intended to teach theory.

Storytelling is powerful. Human beings not only use their stories (sometimes to the detriment of their lives), but they also use other stories to guide their decisions.

Mandino has published several books in storytelling formats, including The Greatest Salesman in the World (The Greatest Secret in the World) and The Greatest Secret in the World (The Greatest Secret in the World). These books detail Mandino’s struggles and the lessons he learned. A story that you relate to can be more effective in helping your transformation.

A degree in success

Mandino’s University of Success was one of my favorite books. Mandino’s University of Success is structured like a university course and really brought me back to college in the most wonderful ways.

Looking back on my life so far I see that my college education helped me to succeed. Perhaps even more important, I have found that reading Mandino books and applying it to my own life was a contributing factor.

University of Success is a series of chapters that are organized like semesters. Your “course” will teach you something about that subject. The subjects covered include:

Here are the top ten causes of failure.

How to create your financial nest egg.

What you can do to get the best out of your talents.

This book gave me a new perspective on life and helped me define success. This personal definition of success is what I find most valuable in Mandino’s writings.

You may discover that your definition of success might differ from mine. Once you accept this and decide what success means to you, it’s possible you will find success. This may seem like a strange concept but I’m trying to be helpful.

Don’t move the goalposts

When I began to study Mandino’s work, I had to really grasp the concept that human beings are so focused on their goals that they don’t take time for enjoying the success of others. Sometimes, it’s hard to even see.

One million dollars is enough, but that doesn’t mean it will be enough. We have a new goal: ten million. When will you be able to take advantage of all you’ve already accomplished? But what if success doesn’t depend on how much you have saved? What will it take to have happy children and a joyful life? How will you let yourself enjoy this?

Mandino’s book has taught me that it isn’t all about hustle. You don’t have to align your abilities with market needs and maximize productivity. Success can also be about loving and being loved, and sharing that love with others in your business and personal lives.

These are the two s-words

Applying Mandino’s advice to my business has helped me to see that success is inextricably connected to self-esteem. Although successful people tend to have high self-esteem, and vice versa in general, it is important that self-esteem be maintained and increased confidence. Why is that not something you are taught?

Although we see success in people who are confident, what if those people weren’t? It is essential to feel confident and comfortable in your own skin on the path to success.

When I was a child, my family immigrated from Poland. I was unaware of how low I felt about myself until I began to see the connection between confidence and success. Then I began to work hard on my self-esteem and success came.

Mandino’s work isn’t well-known anymore. Many people seem to believe that his works are no longer of any relevance. I disagree. This author has influenced a lot of my life, both personally and professionally. If you don’t have a chance to experience the Mandino magic, you should get one.

