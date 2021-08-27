Erika Jayne was sued for $25M. She is accused of “knowingly” Girardi Keese letting her pay for her expenses

- Advertisement -

The trustee who is handling the bankruptcy case against husband Tom Girardi has sued Erika Jayne, a struggling reality star for $25M.

Page Six reports that Girardi Keese Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee has charged the reality TV star with knowingly allowing the company to cover her extravagant lifestyle and other frivolous costs over the past decade.

The trustee insists that the Real Housewife maintains that she was kept ‘away from the books’ and that it would not be an injustice if she could walk away completely without owing $25,000,000 to her Estate.

Erika, who was seen looking distraught wearing leggings with a purple shirt and leggings on August 26, one day prior to the news about the lawsuit, was walking in Beverly Hills.

After it was claimed that she spent $25m of firm money between 2008 and 2020, the lawsuit now undiscovered states that she is responsible for any payments that are made to her. Funds were then allegedly transferred to her private company EJ Global LLC.

“She tries to make a distinction between paying her bills and handing over her money. This distinction is just like her previous motion to reconsider. All payments she receives for her benefit will be her responsibility, according to the documents.

Jayne is being asked by the trustee to pay $25 million plus interest.

The suit continued with a scathing statement that she “feigned willful blindness” as she signed numerous tax returns and credit slips, knew exactly what she spent on the cards of her estranged husband, and had also signed them off.

“Erika signed her taxes, many credit card slips and was aware of how much she had spent on Debtor credit cards, as well as the debtor’s payments for her personal expenses,” the trustee maintained.

“Her fake willful blindness, ostrich-like approach to these expenses will not reduce her liability.”

The following was added to the original: “The glam can’t be supported by an act of sham.”

Ronald Richards was the attorney for the trustee and told the newspaper on Friday that there is “undeniable” evidence she knew about these expenses.

“The evidence is undisputed.” Over $25,000,000 was spent by the law firm on expenses that were authorized and created by Erika Girardi.

According to him, the lawsuit was brought to court ‘to give a chance to Jesus’ to the reality/pop singer who needed to “come down from a position of privilege.”

Richards said, “We hope that Ms. Girardi descends the mountain from an area of privilege and obscene rich and returns some expenses so former clients and creditors can mitigate the terrible and unfair losses caused by her husband.”

This news is coming just days after Girardi’s ex-firm owes creditors more than $100,000,000. Friday’s lawsuit added that Erika was not responsible for the ‘full amount’ Girardi Keese owes.

In legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the total liabilities sit at $97 million more than the total assets of all property — which is roughly $4.1 million.

It is not clear where it went. Jayne is alleged to have spent $14,259,012.84 with her American Express card, $1,417587.50 for unknown purchases, and $1,532,774.88 at an agency for choreographers and dancers (the McDonald Selznick Associates Agency) between 2008 and 2020. pictured May 20,2121

After reviewing records of the bankruptcy trustee, the trustee noted that “the debtor’s accounting offices weren’t well maintained” and the records were “very out-of-date.”

According to court documents, it was also suggested that trustees might not have included all the causes of action of debtors or possible causes of action against third parties as assets. The ‘actual total’ may differ from the one listed.

Girardi Keese, his firm has begun to sell a few of Jayne’s memorabilia as well as collectibles to help creditors in the bankruptcy case.

Erika was ordered to hand over her financial records by her lawyer, accountant and landlord in June as part of an embezzlement investigation. A bankruptcy trustee will also be documenting the assets.

It was one of many discoveries that it was discovered that her spending spree included $25,000,000 from 2008 through 2020. These funds were then transferred to EJ Global LLC, which is her personal business.

Per Page Six, Jayne allegedly spent $14,259,012.84 on her American Express card and $1,417,587.50 on unknown purchases – as well as $1,532,774.88 on an agency for dancers and choreographers, the McDonald Selznick Associates Agency.

Her company paid $102,596.77 for Kim Kardashian’s ex-executive assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

Other bank statements reveal that $17.415 was paid by Opus Beauty, a management company that represents stylists, make-up artists and costume designers, and $1,000 to Mario Dedivanoic, a well-known makeup artist.

Personal spending is not yet accounted for at $1.3million. __S.51__

Even though she claimed on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that she had been ‘kept from the books’ — including financial transactions of her LLC’ — she wrote that she “approved” the charges.

“Mrs. Girardi, under penalty for perjury, signed the return and personally authorized the charges assigned to the breakdown.’ The letter is read in an excerpt.

Her lawyer retorted, stating that Erika received no money and maintaining that Erika never played any role in the management of her husband’s bankrupt company.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, Girardi was taken under the care of Robert his brother.

The embattled ex-attorney was seen visiting Belmont Village Senior Living in Burbank on August 23, California.

Admission costs for private rooms range from $4,545 to $4,750 per month. The facility also offers 24-hour care.

According to records filed under Central District of California, Tom was disbarred federally on August 19.

Assisted Living: Tom was photographed touring Belmont Village in Burbank on August 23, California.

According to the LA Times, the State Bar of California brought discipline against him in March. They accused him of misappropriating client funds totaling millions.

Legal documents from May 27, showed that the Central District of California had issued an order “to show cause” why he was not barred. This deadline fell to 30 days after the issue date.

Girardi was not able to get a response. However, the federal court deemed Girardi ‘not eligible’ to practice law. The state bar disbarment remains pending

Girardi was first in trouble when a Chicago federal judge frozen his assets. He claimed that Girardi, a LA-based attorney, had’misappropriated at most $2 million meant for the families who lost their loved ones in the Lion Air Flight 610 accident in Indonesia in December 2020.

Jayne had divorced him one month before — many thought it was a plot to protect the assets of former multimillionaires.