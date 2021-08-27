EU driving law will make drivers accountable for any violations Rules to follow if speed limits are removed

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), in a 2017 briefing, stated that speeding fines would fall on the driver and not the technology. This means that the tools are different from fully-automated vehicles, where drivers will not be responsible for any accidents if they don’t drive.
Because road users are still in control of the vehicles, while limiters may be overridden by launchers.
The ETSC stated that the Intelligent Speed Assistance tool (ISA) would aid in “development” of other self-driving devices which may be launched later.
According to the briefing, ISA was a driver-assistance technology. The driver is responsible for adhering to the speed limit and not the car.
The speed-sign recognition technology keeps improving at a rapid pace.
It should be possible for the speed limit to be detected at high accuracy, including temporary speed limits and digital signs.
“Similarly, it is possible to update speed limits in cars over-the air, given that every car must have the communication technology necessary for the eCall program.
The driver can override the limit in a limited number of instances where the vehicle limits speed to an unsafely low speed.
In the reverse, the driver is responsible for making sure that the limit does not go over the legal limit.
The auto industry is developing an automated driving system. It will require the vehicle to adhere to the speed limits. Any error will result in the manufacturer being held responsible.
The rapid adoption of ISA will help to develop a solid approach.”
The RAC warned that cars equipped with speed limiters would be fitted with data loggers.
They will monitor the system’s use under the ETSC recommendations.
Many EU road rules are already transferred to the UK. Manufacturers prefer standardised production for export.
ETSC previously stated that the new limiters would reduce collisions by about 30 percent.
This would result in the saving of approximately 35,000 lives over 15 years.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 09:18:47 +0000