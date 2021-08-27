Euro roundup: Haaland is a late winner

Borussia Dortmund won thrillingly 3-2 against Hoffenheim with striker Erling Haaland scoring a stoppage time winner. This victory lifted them up to the top in the Bundesliga standings.

Andrej Kramaric, a Hoffenheim striker, hit the woodwork in the third minute with a shot. Oliver Baumann, his teammate pulled off an impressive save to deny Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna. The game began at a frenetic pace.

Dortmund was resilient against a torrent of crosses in the second period, before mounting an offensive down the left. Reyna scored the first goal by scoring with a bounce shot to Baumann.

Jude Bellingham celebrates his strike

Hoffenheim maintained pressure, drawing level in the 61st minutes when Dennis Geiger found Christoph Baumgartner behind the defense. The winger took a fantastic ball and drove it across the goalkeeper.

Dortmund won the second half unassisted. Eight minutes later, Jude Bellingham made a free clearance just outside the box. He then lashed the ball into the corner bottom left to make it 2-1.

Munas Dabbur believed he had scored a Hoffenheim goal with an assist in the last minute of normal-time, but Haaland hit a ball loose into the corner one minute later and sent the home crowd wild.

Dortmund held firm until the end of the 98th minutes when the referee gave the final whistle. With six points to spare Wolfsburg, who had played one more, Wolfsburg was ahead on goal difference.

Serie A: Correa shines on Inter debut

Joaquin Correa, Substitute Joaquin Correa made a memorable debut as his late double was awardedInter MilanA 3-1 victory atHellas Verona in Serie A on Friday.

Correa only finished his loan transfer to Lazio’s Serie A champions on Thursday. He came from the bench to put Inter 2-1 ahead in seven minutes, before adding a third in the final minute to secure the victory for his new team.

After looking out of sorts during the opening half, the visitors fell behind when Ivan Ilic capitalized on an inept pass by Inter goalkeeper Samirhandanovic. The match ended in the 15th minute.

Inter was quick to get back in the game after the break. Lautaro Martinez scored his first goal for the season just two minutes into the second period.

Simone Inzaghi’s team looked set to lose, but Correa came in and won his second win from the two games. He scored two stunning goals.

Ligue 1: Lyon gets its first win in the new season with Dembele

LyonThey won their first win in Ligue 1 when Moussa Demele’s goal at the start of the second half helped them win 1-0NantesFreitag

After some good work by Lucas Paqueta in this area, Dembele was able to find the back of his net. Peter Bosz’s team increased its position to sixth place with five points from four games.

After Damien Da Silva’s 12 minute delay, they finished the match with 10 men. However, Da Silva showed great defensive strength to secure all three points.

Nantes had several chances just before the half-time break, but are now ranked 10th with four points.

After Paqueta’s goal was blocked by Alban Lafont, Lyon took the lead on 35 minutes. Dembele scored the winner to give Lyon a well-deserved victory.

Jean-Charles Castelletto was close to equalizing two minutes later, but Anthony Lopes made a great save to keep Lyon ahead.

Just before the half-time break, Sebastien Corchia was back in action. He tipped Sebastien’s free kick over the bar.

Lyon won the second period, but they were beaten by Ludovic Blas in the final stages. Da Silva was given a second yellow for elbowing Ludovic Blas.

LeadershipParis Saint-Germain travel toReimsOn Sunday, Lionel Messi will make his Ligue 1 debut.

