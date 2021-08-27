Quantcast
Friday, August 27, 2021
Florida’s Covid Surge is a Problem with the Water Stock

Hospitals have more patients, which means they require oxygen. Treatment plants, however, also require oxygen to filter water.

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay water utility announced a rather bizarre side effect of Florida’s out-of-control Covid surge: It wasn’t getting enough deliveries of liquid oxygen to treat its water. There are more than 17,000 Covid patients in Florida, who require oxygen for their survival.

Even though vaccines are readily available, this pandemic has become more severe than ever in Florida. The state is averaging over 20,000 cases and over 200 deaths a day, putting an incredible strain on its hospital system. Just over half of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated.

Brandon Moore, Tampa Bay Water spokesperson says that “what we know is the shortage of liquid oxygen was due to a driver shortfall and the need to divert available supplies to local hospitals because of the Covid-19 panademic.” Matheson Tri-Gas was not immediately available for comment. This comes a week after Orlando’s mayor asked residents to limit water use for the same reason.

Add water problems to the growing list of consequences of a pandemic that’s now primarily hospitalizing the unvaccinated. This means that non-Covid patients will be less likely to end up in the ER and there is less room and resource for those who aren’t vaccinated.

Why do you require more oxygen for your H 2O? Tampa Bay Water transports liquid oxygen from the sea. It then converts it into gas and adds electricity to make ozone. Moore explains that the ozone is used at two different facilities to accomplish two distinct purposes. At one plant, it kills bacteria and viruses while at another plant, it makes hydrogen sulfide. This naturally occurring gas smells like rotten eggs.

