Florida’s Covid Surge is a Problem with the Water Stock

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay water utility announced a rather bizarre side effect of Florida’s out-of-control Covid surge: It wasn’t getting enough deliveries of liquid oxygen to treat its water. There are more than 17,000 Covid patients in Florida, who require oxygen for their survival.
Even though vaccines are readily available, this pandemic has become more severe than ever in Florida. The state is averaging over 20,000 cases and over 200 deaths a day, putting an incredible strain on its hospital system. Just over half of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated.
Brandon Moore, Tampa Bay Water spokesperson says that “what we know is the shortage of liquid oxygen was due to a driver shortfall and the need to divert available supplies to local hospitals because of the Covid-19 panademic.” Matheson Tri-Gas was not immediately available for comment. This comes a week after Orlando’s mayor asked residents to limit water use for the same reason.
Add water problems to the growing list of consequences of a pandemic that’s now primarily hospitalizing the unvaccinated. This means that non-Covid patients will be less likely to end up in the ER and there is less room and resource for those who aren’t vaccinated.
Why do you require more oxygen for your H 2O? Tampa Bay Water transports liquid oxygen from the sea. It then converts it into gas and adds electricity to make ozone. Moore explains that the ozone is used at two different facilities to accomplish two distinct purposes. At one plant, it kills bacteria and viruses while at another plant, it makes hydrogen sulfide. This naturally occurring gas smells like rotten eggs.
It requires a lot of liquid oxygen. Between the two facilities, seven to nine truckloads per week of it. This is to disinfect water and prevent it from smelling like hell. “Liquid oxygen converted to ozone is one of the most powerful–if not the most powerful–disinfectant in the water industry,” says Moore.
Moore states that Tampa Bay Water has reduced its liquid oxygen supply by half. They are now diverting oxygen to treatment plants to adequately disinfect the water. However, they can substitute sodium hypochlorite (also known as bleach) for the ozone that is generated at the treatment plant. This will get rid of hydrogen sulfide. The utility has asked customers to reduce their water usage, such as watering the lawns or washing the cars, due to the financial crunch. Moore says that in this situation, less water is needed to meet demand. This means there’s less water to treat. Moore says that it is important for residents to know the water quality remains safe.
It is also vital that Covid-infected patients receive the oxygen they require. Covid-19 harms the lungs by interfering in the flow of oxygen into the bloodstream. This is vital to maintain the health and functioning of the brain, heart and other vital organs. You should aim for a blood oxygen saturation of 92 percent. Anything below that and you will feel shortness in breath. The hospital uses a pulseoximeter to measure blood oxygen saturation. Patients who are below 92 percent will feel shortness of breath. Once saturation drops below 90 percent, doctors should put a Covid-19 patient on supplemental oxygen, advises the Centers for Disease Control.
It would be so easy to avoid Covid. This chemical plays an awful trick on our bodies. Nona Sotoodehnia is a University of Washington School of Medicine cardiologist. “Getting lower oxygenation due to lung injury it not surprising.” “Hyperlink0_ What Is Surprising in Covid? The degree to which individuals aren’t concerned with the critically low oxygen levels they have.”
Sotoodehnia’s research shows that just 10 percent of Covid patients presenting to the emergency room experience shortness of breath. They aren’t necessarily asymptomatic–other problems like fatigue, fever, and coughing cause them to seek help. These patients didn’t know that they might have lost their oxygen levels due to shortness of breathing. They likely required supplemental oxygen well before arriving at the hospital.
Sotoodehnia says, “If your oxygen saturation is below 70% you will miss a great opportunity to get life-saving treatment.” Covid-19 is different from other lung diseases. Scientists are still unsure why Covid-19 causes this. One hypothesis suggests that the virus damages the lungs but doesn’t decrease compliance, which means that some people may not feel that they have trouble breathing.
The demographics that the surge affects most are another key component of Florida’s oxygen crisis. According to Sotoodehnia, “Compared to previous waves of Covid-19 surges, this surge has resulted in hospitalizations for a higher proportion of young people, partly due to the fact that more elderly individuals have been vaccinated.” Patients who are younger have a better chance of survival, and so stay longer on the ventilator in order to make it. Patients are more likely to use oxygen and hospitals have a greater demand for it.
One good thing is that ozone is less commonly used in America than in Europe to treat water. So the problems in Florida could (hopefully!) be isolated. David Sedlak from the Berkeley Water Center, University of California Berkeley, says that chlorine in the US is used more often for disinfection then ozone. Furthermore, pure O 2 chlorine is not required.
The good news is, however, that Florida’s oxygen crisis was completely preventable. You can continue watering your lawn if everyone is given their chance.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 19:56:49 (+0000).