Florida’s Covid Surge is a Problem with the Water Stock

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay water utility announced a rather bizarre side effect of Florida’s out-of-control Covid surge: It wasn’t getting enough deliveries of liquid oxygen to treat its water. There are more than 17,000 Covid patients in Florida, who require oxygen for their survival.

Even though vaccines are readily available, this pandemic has become more severe than ever in Florida. The state is averaging over 20,000 cases and over 200 deaths a day, putting an incredible strain on its hospital system. Just over half of Florida’s total population is fully vaccinated.

Brandon Moore, Tampa Bay Water spokesperson says that “what we know is the shortage of liquid oxygen was due to a driver shortfall and the need to divert available supplies to local hospitals because of the Covid-19 panademic.” Matheson Tri-Gas was not immediately available for comment. This comes a week after Orlando’s mayor asked residents to limit water use for the same reason.

Add water problems to the growing list of consequences of a pandemic that’s now primarily hospitalizing the unvaccinated. This means that non-Covid patients will be less likely to end up in the ER and there is less room and resource for those who aren’t vaccinated.

Why do you require more oxygen for your H 2 O? Tampa Bay Water transports liquid oxygen from the sea. It then converts it into gas and adds electricity to make ozone. Moore explains that the ozone is used at two different facilities to accomplish two distinct purposes. At one plant, it kills bacteria and viruses while at another plant, it makes hydrogen sulfide. This naturally occurring gas smells like rotten eggs.

It requires a lot of liquid oxygen. Between the two facilities, seven to nine truckloads per week of it. This is to disinfect water and prevent it from smelling like hell. “Liquid oxygen converted to ozone is one of the most powerful–if not the most powerful–disinfectant in the water industry,” says Moore.

Moore states that Tampa Bay Water has reduced its liquid oxygen supply by half. They are now diverting oxygen to treatment plants to adequately disinfect the water. However, they can substitute sodium hypochlorite (also known as bleach) for the ozone that is generated at the treatment plant. This will get rid of hydrogen sulfide. The utility has asked customers to reduce their water usage, such as watering the lawns or washing the cars, due to the financial crunch. Moore says that in this situation, less water is needed to meet demand. This means there’s less water to treat. Moore says that it is important for residents to know the water quality remains safe.

It is also vital that Covid-infected patients receive the oxygen they require. Covid-19 harms the lungs by interfering in the flow of oxygen into the bloodstream. This is vital to maintain the health and functioning of the brain, heart and other vital organs. You should aim for a blood oxygen saturation of 92 percent. Anything below that and you will feel shortness in breath. The hospital uses a pulseoximeter to measure blood oxygen saturation. Patients who are below 92 percent will feel shortness of breath. Once saturation drops below 90 percent, doctors should put a Covid-19 patient on supplemental oxygen, advises the Centers for Disease Control.