James Bond: No Time To Die star hit back at online trolls

No Time To Die, the next James Bond movie, will bring Daniel Craig’s story as a spy to an abrupt halt. It will also feature Nomi the new 007 agent. Nomi is played by Lashana Lynch in Britain. She replaced Bond between Spectre’s events and No Time To Die. Lynch was cast, but she received online attacks after the casting announcement.

Lynch is the first ever female 007, a role that many were unhappy about. The 33-year old spoke out in an interview against these comments. She stated that she didn't know what to say about the trolls except to point out that it was not my business to hear your thoughts. You have the right to speak your truth, just as I do mine. (Via The LA Times). Lynch, one of few Black women who played a significant role in James Bond's franchise, is Lynch. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Marvel star threatens Tom Hardy lead after success

Lynch referred to those who came before her like Naomie Harris and Grace Jones, just to name a few. She continued: "When Halle Berry, Naomie and Naomie were in it – she's now my friend so it makes me appreciate her more – it meant I could relate to the very English franchise and it actually related to my life." To be able relate to them, I didn't have to know anything about guns or fighting to connect with them. These women felt just like my family. The Captain Marvel star also explained how she hopes her casting inspires other Black women. Let us know your thoughts. Join the debate in the comments section here

Lynch stated that the casting response was not disheartening in 2019. She continued, "It makes it quite sad for some people because they have opinions, and they aren't even from a bad place. They're really from a sad country." It's not all about me. "People are responding to an idea that has no connection to my life." (Via The Hollywood Reporter). Last year, the actor said that "I am one Black women – if another Black woman was cast in this role, it would be the same conversation. She would get the same attacks and the same abuse."

Lynch said, “I have to remember that the conversation’s happening and that it is part of something very, very innovative.” Lynch will also be introduced to the series. Craig will be expelled from No Time To Die. Rege Jean Page will play the role of 007 in next year’s version. On September 30, 2021, No Time To Die will be in cinemas. SOURCE/SOURCE/SOURCE

Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 13:45:00 +0000