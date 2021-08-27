John Torode’s strikingly new appearance after his brutal comments MasterChef viewers

John Torode, 56, returned to Celebrity MasterChef recently, distracting some fans with his shaggy hairstyle. Although he was met with harsh comments via Twitter, the chef now has a completely different style.
John’s wife Lisa Faulkner (49) took to Instagram Tuesday to show the transformation to her 292k followers.
She stated that her husband @johntorodecooks had finally had his hair cut and looks so handsome, I decided to add him to my grid! Wee hoo!
“Thank you @cilerpeksah_hairstylist he looks blooming gorgeous.”
Lisa was a Celebrity MasterChef winner in 2010. She met John, and the couple got married in 2019.
“Don’t have to ask that about Greg Wallace.”(sic)
Another commented: “#CelebrityMasterChef John Torode looks so different with that floppy hair and centre parting.”
One fan commented: John Torode’s 1990s boyband hair looks awful in #curtains
A second tweet stated: John Torode uses the grease left in his hair to make stir-fry! !”
John currently presents Celebrity MasterChef with Gregg. The most recent episode featured the talents of Katie Price and Joe Swash as well as Dion Dublin, Melissa Johns, and Dion Dublin.
The judges failed to approve of their cooking skills and they were sent home before the semi-finals.
Publited at Fri 27 August 2021, 16:11:25 +0000