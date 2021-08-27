John Torode’s strikingly new appearance after his brutal comments MasterChef viewers

John Torode, 56, returned to Celebrity MasterChef recently, distracting some fans with his shaggy hairstyle. Although he was met with harsh comments via Twitter, the chef now has a completely different style.

John’s wife Lisa Faulkner (49) took to Instagram Tuesday to show the transformation to her 292k followers.

- Advertisement -

She stated that her husband @johntorodecooks had finally had his hair cut and looks so handsome, I decided to add him to my grid! Wee hoo!

“Thank you @cilerpeksah_hairstylist he looks blooming gorgeous.”

Lisa was a Celebrity MasterChef winner in 2010. She met John, and the couple got married in 2019.

READ MORE: Joe Swash breaks silence on future of family after feeling ’emotional’